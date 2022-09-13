Morgan Stanley, UBS analysts cut oil outlooks on recession fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Morgan Stanley, UBS analysts cut oil outlooks on recession fears

Mounting fears of recessions in major economies as well as China’s inability to throw off its virus shackles have oil analysts slashing their price forecasts for the rest of this year.
By Bloomberg
13/09/2022, 8:36 am Updated: 13/09/2022, 8:44 am
© BloombergA pipe leaks oil at a Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) facility in El Tigre, Venezuela, on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. State-owned PDVSA doesn't publish statistics, but environmentalists and analysts keep seemingly endless lists of examples of wayward crude - unleashed by busted valves, ripped gaskets, and cracked pipes - that they say has polluted waterways and farmland and probably has seeped into the nation's aquifers. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley and UBS Group cut their near-term outlooks for crude by as much as $15 a barrel amid the deteriorating backdrop, and as Russian oil keeps flowing to Asia and elsewhere.

Brent crude has plunged by around a third since peaking in early March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s tipped to drop further over the next few months, although it may rebound next year as economies rebound and less Russian crude makes it to market.

Here’s a summary of what analysts are saying:

Morgan Stanley

  • Bank reduced its near-term outlook for Brent due to inflation and a sharp slowdown in demand, analysts including Martijn Rats said in a note.
  • Cut price outlook for third quarter by $12 a barrel to $98 and lowered estimate for fourth quarter by $5 to $95. Maintained quarterly forecasts for 2023 at $100 and above as it sees a firmer market from the second quarter.
  • Russian oil exports are likely to decline materially, with an estimated drop of 1.5 million to 2 million barrels a day into early 2023.

UBS Group AG

  • Bank slashed its year-end forecast for Brent by $15 a barrel to $110 on China lockdowns and still-elevated Russian exports, analysts including Giovanni Staunovo said in a note.
  • The restrictions in China will slow the near-term demand recovery despite the rise in crude imports in August.
  • Russian exports have been more resilient than expected, with high volumes of crude flowing into European countries such as Italy.
  • Brent crude expected to recover to $125 a barrel by the end of September 2023 as the market tightens due to the end of strategic reserve sales and more demand for oil products to generate electricity.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

  • Bank expected Brent to rise toward its 2023 forecast of $125 a barrel in the event of an agreed price-cap on Russian oil exports, analysts including Damien Courvalin said in a note released Sept. 2.
  • Russian supply to likely fall by 1 million barrels a day compared with pre-war levels under such a scenario.

