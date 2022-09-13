Strikes looming at another Baker Hughes UK site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Strikes looming at another Baker Hughes UK site

Another Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) base could be hit by industrial action soon as employees prepare to vote on whether to down tools.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/09/2022, 1:44 pm Updated: 13/09/2022, 1:55 pm
The GMB is balloting more than 200 workers at the energy services giant’s site in Newcastle after they twice turned down a “real terms pay cut”.

The dates of the vote will be announced in the coming days.

Union members at the company, which makes pipelines for the oil and gas industry, have “overwhelmingly” rejected pay increases of 4% and 4.56%.

With inflation at 12.3%, the GMB says both offers amount to “massive real terms pay cut”.

Michael Hunt, GMB organiser, said: “These workers are facing the worst cost of living pressures in a generation.

“Four and a half per cent is nowhere near enough.

“This is a multinational company making vital pipes for the energy sector – it’s order books are full for years to come.

“It can afford to do better by its workers.”

Baker Hughes has been contacted for comment.

The US-headquartered firm’s Montrose operations were recently impacted by strikes after around 110 workers knocked back a new deal.

Baker Hughes had made a proposal on shift patterns and pay, but Unite the Union said the new offer would see some workers lose “over £11,500 per year”.

It also claimed the firm would dismiss those who do not agree to the changes, something the company denied.

The changes followed a spate of lower contract orders, Baker Hughes said in July.

