Diamond Offshore has shared a dramatic image of an intense lightning strike near one of its drillships in the Gulf of Mexico.

The eight-year-old Ocean BlackHornet vessel, sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, is under contract with BP in the US Gulf.

A supply boat that was alongside the vessel captured the dramatic moment lighting illuminated the Ocean Black Hornet against the night sky.