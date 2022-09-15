IEA sees biggest China oil demand drop in over three decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

IEA sees biggest China oil demand drop in over three decades

China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.
By Bloomberg
15/09/2022, 3:37 am
© BloombergA PetroChina Co. gas station in Beijing, China, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. PetroChina, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, is weighing a plan to carve out its marketing and trading business and seek a separate listing, people with knowledge of the matter said.
A PetroChina Co. gas station in Beijing, China, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. PetroChina, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, is weighing a plan to carve out its marketing and trading business and seek a separate listing, people with knowledge of the matter said.

China faces its biggest annual drop in oil demand in more than three decades as Covid-19 lockdowns and a property crisis weigh on growth in the world’s No. 2 consumer, the International Energy Agency said.

Chinese oil demand will decline by 420,000 barrels a day, or 2.7%, this year in the first annual drop since a 1% retreat in 1990, the Paris-based adviser said. The pullback that year is the only previous retreat in IEA records dating back to 1984.

The country has re-imposed restrictions as part of a Covid Zero strategy, with lockdowns hitting locations like megacity Chengdu, with 21 million inhabitants. Meanwhile, home prices have fallen for 11 straight months despite government relief efforts.

The projected decline in China prompted the IEA to trim global oil demand forecasts in its latest monthly market report. The country has been the engine of world oil consumption during the past two decades, managing to expand even during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and 2020 pandemic, according to IEA data.

“For now, a deteriorating economic environment and recurring Covid lockdowns in China continue to weigh on market sentiment,” said the agency, which advises most major economies.

World oil consumption will increase by 2 million barrels a day this year — about 110,000 a day less than previously forecast — to average 99.7 million barrels a day, the IEA said. Demand will expand by about the same amount in 2023, it said.

OPEC+ Pivot

Crude futures have tumbled almost 25% over the past three months — trading near $93 a barrel in London on Wednesday — on signs of a global economic slowdown.

With the economic backdrop darkening, the OPEC+ alliance of producers led by Saudi Arabia has pivoted from increasing supply back to tightening it, and signalled that it could make further cutbacks in the months ahead.

The Chinese downturn is being partially offset by “robust” use of oil in many countries for power generation, as they switch away from costly natural gas, the IEA said. About 700,000 barrels a day will be absorbed by this in the fourth quarter and in early 2023, double the levels seen a year ago.

Still, the agency noted a split between markets for crude oil — which face a projected surplus of 1 million barrels a day in the second half of the year — and the refined products used by consumers.

Tight Diesel

Overall oil supplies have been maintained as IEA members like the US release emergency stockpiles, and as Russian exports prove surprisingly resilient to an international backlash following the invasion of Ukraine, the agency said.

Yet supplies of diesel, used for trucks, and jet fuel remain “exceptionally tight,” it said. Diesel markets have been constricted as China and India limit exports.

Oil markets generally could still be tightened in the months ahead as European Union sanctions on Russian sales take effect in early December, the agency cautioned.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts