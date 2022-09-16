Incoming Shell CEO has ‘most challenging job in history’ of oil giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Incoming Shell CEO has ‘most challenging job in history’ of oil giant

Activist groups are calling on Shell’s incoming chief executive to make “bold decisions” in order to revolutionise the supermajor.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 16/09/2022, 8:36 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Shell/BloombergShell's Dutch court order to cut its emissions is one of a number of obstacles new CEO Wael Sawan will have to contend with.
Activist groups are calling on Shell’s incoming chief executive to make “bold decisions” in order to revolutionise the supermajor.

Follow This has been quick to remind Wael Sawan of the need for the oil and gas giant to “drastically” cut its emissions, describing the task as the “most challenging job” in the history of the company.

It was revealed on Thursday that Mr Sawan will take over from longstanding CEO, Ben van Beurden at the turn of the year.

During his nine years in charge, Mr van Beurden presided over several significant moments Shell’s history against a backdrop of highs and lows for the oil and gas industry.

Hague court ruling

Among the key milestones of his tenure was a decision by a Dutch court in 2021 to order the company to cut its emissions by 45% by 2030.

The ruling was help up as a watershed moment by climate groups, though Shell (LON: SHEL) subsequently appealed the verdict.

While the appeal is likely to remain tied up in the courts for the foreseeable future, it is a relic from his predecessor that Mr Sawan will likely have to combat at some point.

Mark van Baal, founder of activist shareholder group Follow This, said: “Wael Sawan has the most challenging job in the history of Shell: drastically reducing emissions by 2030 as more and more investors request and the Dutch judge has ordered. If he stays CEO as long as Van Beurden, this will be within his tenure, in 2030.

Shell net zero © Follow This
Mark van Baal, of Follow This

“He has to make bold decisions to explore new business models instead of new oil and gas. If he fails to deliver deep emissions cuts, he puts the company at great financial risk. Perhaps the greatest financial risk comes from litigation. Oil, coal and gas companies will be held liable for the staggering costs of devasting climate change. Other financial risks are stranded assets and disruptive innovation.”

He added: “Mr Sawan has to overcome the same disadvantage as Van Beurden: decades of success in oil and gas. We hope his recent year in renewables has stimulated his imagination beyond oil and gas.”

Calls to shelve Jackdaw

Environmental group Greenpeace has called on Mr Sawan to go one further and cancel the planned development of North Sea Jackdaw gas field.

A final investment decision was taken on the project earlier this year, with a view to having it up and running in 2025.

Much like the Cambo project, Jackdaw has already attracted the attention of activists and is likely to become another battleground between industry and climate campaigners.

Incoming Shell CEO © Supplied by Uplift
Protestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth House, Edinburgh. Supplied by Uplift Date; 13/04/2022

Charlie Kronick, climate campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “The only meaningful way to judge the appointment of a new CEO at Shell is to look at his quantifiable objectives for the company’s future and his delivery on those objectives.

“To represent the change we need to see, he must clearly state that Shell will cut its absolute carbon emissions by 50% – including those of their customers in the next decade. He must state that they will cancel projects like Jackdaw to cut production of oil and gas by 45% in the next decade to align with objectives of the Paris agreement and remain consistent with 1.5 degrees.”

A ‘well respected’ individual

Though a number of challenges await him, Mr Sawan, currently Shell’s head of integrated gas and renewables, has received backing from across the industry.

Responding to the news of his appointment, Biraj Borkhataria, associate director of European research at RBC Capital Markets, said: “We believe Mr Sawan is well respected by the investor community and the shift is likely to be more of a continuation than revolution of the strategy put in place by van Beurden.”

