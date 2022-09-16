Ranhill Worley wins FEED deal for PTTEP’s Malaysia offshore project

Ranhill Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for PTT Exploration & Production’s (PTTEP’s) Lang Lebah development offshore Malaysia in a deal worth MYR43 million (US$9.4 million).
Ranhill Worley said Thursday that the eight-month contract started from the date of a kick-off meeting on 22 July, 2022.
Lang Lebah lies in Block SK410B and Ranhill Worley said the development includes:
1 x Central Processing Platform and Jackets (1,650mmsftd)
2 x Wellhead Platform and jackets (each 850mmsftd)
1 x Flare Platform
1 x 42″ trunk lines
1 x intra field pipeline
2 bridges
PTTEP announced its largest gas find ever in February 2021 after drilling the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well on the SK-410B block, around 90 km offshore Sarawak.
PTTEP is the operator of Leng Lebah with 42.5% participating interest while KUFPEC and PETRONAS Carigali hold 42.5% and 15% participating interests respectively.