Ranhill Worley wins FEED deal for PTTEP’s Malaysia offshore project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Ranhill Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for PTT Exploration & Production’s (PTTEP’s) Lang Lebah development offshore Malaysia in a deal worth MYR43 million (US$9.4 million).

Ranhill Worley said Thursday that the eight-month contract started from the date of a kick-off meeting on 22 July, 2022.

Lang Lebah lies in Block SK410B and Ranhill Worley said the development includes:

1 x Central Processing Platform and Jackets (1,650mmsftd)

2 x Wellhead Platform and jackets (each 850mmsftd)

1 x Flare Platform

1 x 42″ trunk lines

1 x intra field pipeline

2 bridges

PTTEP announced its largest gas find ever in February 2021 after drilling the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well on the SK-410B block, around 90 km offshore Sarawak.

https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/asia/offshore/298417/pttep-kufpec-sarawak-find/

PTTEP is the operator of Leng Lebah with 42.5% participating interest while KUFPEC and PETRONAS Carigali hold 42.5% and 15% participating interests respectively.