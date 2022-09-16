Ranhill Worley wins FEED deal for PTTEP’s Malaysia offshore project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Ranhill Worley wins FEED deal for PTTEP’s Malaysia offshore project

Ranhill Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for PTT Exploration & Production’s (PTTEP’s) Lang Lebah development offshore Malaysia in a deal worth MYR43 million (US$9.4 million).
By Energy Voice
16/09/2022, 2:06 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockSilhouette of children waving the national flag in conjunction with Malaysia Independence Day.
Silhouette of children waving the national flag in conjunction with Malaysia Independence Day.

Ranhill Worley will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for PTT Exploration & Production’s (PTTEP’s) Lang Lebah development offshore Malaysia in a deal worth MYR43 million (US$9.4 million).

Ranhill Worley said Thursday that the eight-month contract started from the date of a kick-off meeting on 22 July, 2022.

Lang Lebah lies in Block SK410B and Ranhill Worley said the development includes:

1 x Central Processing Platform and Jackets (1,650mmsftd)
2 x Wellhead Platform and jackets (each 850mmsftd)
1 x Flare Platform
1 x 42″ trunk lines
1 x intra field pipeline
2 bridges

PTTEP announced its largest gas find ever in February 2021 after drilling the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well on the SK-410B block, around 90 km offshore Sarawak.

https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/asia/offshore/298417/pttep-kufpec-sarawak-find/

PTTEP is the operator of Leng Lebah with 42.5% participating interest while KUFPEC and PETRONAS Carigali hold 42.5% and 15% participating interests respectively.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts