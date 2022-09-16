Germany seizes assets of Russian oil giant Rosneft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Germany seizes assets of Russian oil giant Rosneft

Germany is taking control of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German unit, including stakes in three oil refineries, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts to the unprecedented energy crisis sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.
By Bloomberg
16/09/2022, 7:14 am Updated: 16/09/2022, 8:37 am
© BloombergFlammable gases released from a flare stack at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery operated by PCK Raffinerie GmbH, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Co., in Schwedt, Germany, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The PCK refinery, which handles Russian oil delivered via the Druzhba pipeline, supplies 95% of the gasoline, diesel, heating oil and kerosene to Berlin and Brandenburg.
Flammable gases released from a flare stack at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery operated by PCK Raffinerie GmbH, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Co., in Schwedt, Germany, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The PCK refinery, which handles Russian oil delivered via the Druzhba pipeline, supplies 95% of the gasoline, diesel, heating oil and kerosene to Berlin and Brandenburg.

Germany is taking control of Russian oil major Rosneft PJSC’s German unit, including stakes in three oil refineries, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts to the unprecedented energy crisis sparked by the invasion of Ukraine.

Grid regulator BNetzA will become trustee of RN Refining & Marketing GmbH and Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, which account for around 12% of Germany’s oil processing capacity, and its stakes in oil refineries in Schwedt, Karlsruhe and Vohburg, the economy ministry said Friday.

The move “counteracts the impending threat to the security of energy supply and lays an important foundation for the preservation and future of the Schwedt location,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

It’s an escalation in the economic standoff with Russia and marks another step in Berlin’s increasingly active role in the energy industry as it unwinds decades of tight collaboration with Russia.

Surging gas prices and Moscow’s move to squeeze supplies to Europe have already prompted a series of government bailouts and rescue loans for energy firms. Now, Scholz’s administration is in advanced talks to take over Uniper SE and two other large gas importers as it tries to avoid a collapse of its energy market, according to people familiar with the matter.

The energy crisis continues to ripple through the region’s economy and markets, even as the European Union and national governments race to create new tools to ease the financial pain.

Germany has been hit especially hard because of its reliance on Russian energy imports. The BNetzA has warned Germany may face “waves” of shortages in the event of a cold winter and called on large industrial consumers to reduce their gas consumption to avoid compulsory rationing.

Key Refinery

Taking control of Rosneft Deutschland is meant to secure operations of the Schwedt refinery near the Polish border, which supplies the bulk of the jet fuel for the German capital’s airport and gasoline for the region’s vehicles. The facility has traditionally relied on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia for crude supply.

“The decision is accompanied by a comprehensive package for the future, which will provide a transformational boost for the region and support the refinery to ensure the supply of oil via alternative supply routes,” the ministry said, adding that insurers and banks were unwilling to do business with the companies anymore.

Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck will present more details on the nationalization plan at a news conference in Berlin later Friday, it added.

