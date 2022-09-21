All At Sea: North Sea worker writes book on the highs and lows of life offshore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
All At Sea: North Sea worker writes book on the highs and lows of life offshore

An offshore worker of nearly 20 years has written a new book on the “highs and lows” of his career in the industry.
By Ryan Duff
21/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 21/09/2022, 3:13 pm
© Supplied by Gutenburg PressAll At Sea
Andrew Morrissey, author of 'All at Sea: The Offshore Worker’s Fake Dream'

Crane operator Andrew Morrissey holds nothing back, sharing his experience of social cliques excluding new workers, isolating them when they arrive on platforms and health, safety and environment (HSE) issues that come as a result.

“I call it the Buckie Mafia.”

Titled ‘All At Sea – The offshore worker’s fake dream’ the autobiographical story begins with Morrissey’s life in the army before going into detail on his career, working with a series of offshore drilling companies.

Morrisey said: “I’ve had a lot of bad luck in my life and when I was at home with my friends I had many people say to me ‘bloody hell, you could write a book!'”

HSE issues from social pressures

The author told the story of a lift that could have gone very wrong while he was working with one firm.

“We had a heavy lift, it was 35 tonnes, it was a staircase that went on the side of a platform.

“We had to bring it to our rig, it was standing up vertical, we had to lay it flat, horizontal, and then we had to change the slings and put the load onto a stand-by vessel.

“The lifting tackle that came with the frame was out of date, so they couldn’t use that lifting equipment so what they did was they went and found some other slings, 16 tonnes each, which had no certificates or markings, they should have never been used.”

Morrissey refused to take on this job using the equipment and those in charge waited until the next crane operator started their shift and had them do it instead.

The author explained: “The slings could have snapped, it was 100% an illegal load to lift.”

As a result of this, he left his job to find work elsewhere.

Not clique-ing offshore

Andrew Morrissey’s career took him all over the world from The Netherlands to America, however, he started working for another rig operator in Scotland where he encountered what he called the “Buckie Mafia”.

“When I first started going offshore with them it was full of Scottish people, all from Buckie.

“It was like something I’d never seen before because I was in the army and there you work with everybody from everywhere, not just from one area so you never got a clique like it. I call it the Buckie Mafia.”

On his experience, the crane operator said: “I remember I went to sit down at a table and I was told ‘you can’t sit there’ and that’s how it started.”

Morrissey’s experience wasn’t all bad, he found employment with Petrolia, a brand new company at the time.

According to the author, the rig at this new organisation was staffed by people from all over Europe and “was the absolute best place I’d ever worked in my life.

“When you have a mixture of people, you don’t have the cliques and it’s a better environment to work in.”

You can find Andrew Morrissey’s book here.

