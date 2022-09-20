Aberdeen oil and gas engineering firm appoints new business development director

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen-based Oilenco has appointed a new business development director that will work out of its offices in Westhill.

David Fisher has been tasked with expanding the company in key overseas regions – including Scandinavia, the Middle East, and Australia – helping to implement and grow new business opportunities.

He will also focus on the Oilenco Safety Valve portfolio, following its recent expansion, as well as building relationships with service companies in the North Sea.

Mr Fisher said: “I am delighted to be moving into my new role within the company. It comes at an exciting time as we grow and seek to expand in other regions globally. I have been with Oilenco for almost 5 years, and within that time, have seen the company grow from strength to strength. With an excellent team, striving to deliver a best-in-class service to our clients, I look forward to continuing this growth, realising new opportunities, and establishing key relationships with new and existing clients globally.”

Managing director for Oilenco, Warren Ackroyd, added: “Dave has the perfect balance of field service experience and client account management across a wide range of well intervention services. More impressive to me is Dave’s unparalleled determination to provide support and service to our customers. Dave is the ideal ambassador for Oilenco, both here in the UK and for our overseas customers. This Directorship appointment represents a major strategic milestone for Dave and for the company and allows us to strengthen our management team in preparation for the next phase of company growth.”

Mr Fisher began his career in the North Sea in 2005 as an offshore service engineer, before moving to Saudi Arabia for Halliburton.

He moved back to Aberdeen and joined Oilenco in 2017 as business development manager.

Mr Fisher added: “My background in well intervention and completions, and subsequently sales, has allowed me to develop a strong understanding of the industry, and with my knowledge and experience, I am able to work closely with clients to develop solutions to solve the unique challenges they face.”