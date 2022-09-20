Aberdeen oil and gas engineering firm appoints new business development director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen oil and gas engineering firm appoints new business development director

Aberdeen-based Oilenco has appointed a new business development director that will work out of its offices in Westhill.
By Ryan Duff
20/09/2022, 1:00 pm Updated: 20/09/2022, 1:01 pm
© Supplied by OilencoOilenco
left to right: Blair McCombie, Operations Director; Dave Fisher, Business Development Director; Warren Ackroyd, Managing Director

David Fisher has been tasked with expanding the company in key overseas regions – including Scandinavia, the Middle East, and Australia – helping to implement and grow new business opportunities.

He will also focus on the Oilenco Safety Valve portfolio, following its recent expansion, as well as building relationships with service companies in the North Sea.

Mr Fisher said: “I am delighted to be moving into my new role within the company. It comes at an exciting time as we grow and seek to expand in other regions globally. I have been with Oilenco for almost 5 years, and within that time, have seen the company grow from strength to strength. With an excellent team, striving to deliver a best-in-class service to our clients, I look forward to continuing this growth, realising new opportunities, and establishing key relationships with new and existing clients globally.”

Managing director for Oilenco, Warren Ackroyd, added: “Dave has the perfect balance of field service experience and client account management across a wide range of well intervention services. More impressive to me is Dave’s unparalleled determination to provide support and service to our customers. Dave is the ideal ambassador for Oilenco, both here in the UK and for our overseas customers. This Directorship appointment represents a major strategic milestone for Dave and for the company and allows us to strengthen our management team in preparation for the next phase of company growth.”

Mr Fisher began his career in the North Sea in 2005 as an offshore service engineer, before moving to Saudi Arabia for Halliburton.

He moved back to Aberdeen and joined Oilenco in 2017 as business development manager.

Mr Fisher added: “My background in well intervention and completions, and subsequently sales, has allowed me to develop a strong understanding of the industry, and with my knowledge and experience, I am able to work closely with clients to develop solutions to solve the unique challenges they face.”

