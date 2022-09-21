Schlumberger and Aramco team up to help hard-to-abate industries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Energy services giant Schlumberger is to collaborate with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to help hard-to-abate sectors reduce their emissions.

The pair, two of the biggest global players in the oil and gas industry, will work together to develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions.

It will allow companies in a range of industries such as chemicals, utilities, cement and steel, to collect, measure, report and verify their emissions.

They will also be helped to evaluate different decarbonisation pathways.

Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), said: “Aramco and Schlumberger are hoping to draw on our long history of collaboration and partnership to deliver a digital sustainability ecosystem that enables global organizations to manage their carbon emissions and realize ambitious sustainability goals.

“The sustainability platform will be a game changer for the energy and hard-to-abate industry sectors as they look toward a lower-carbon future.”

Customers will be able to measure and report baselines, targets, emissions, offsets and credits.

By increasing the visibility and availability of data, it will be easier for them to manage their carbon footprints more effectively.

Building on an open architecture, the platform will be extendable into other aspects of the industries’ sustainability efforts.

Ultimately it will include workflows such as water sustainability and management, methane emissions measurement, flaring reduction and prevention, and carbon capture and storage.

Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Aramco, which produces about one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply, said: “This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity for both companies to leverage digitalization to tackle one of the most critical challenges of our generation.

“At the same time, it would expand digital capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and harness Schlumberger’s global reach to potentially deliver a worldwide impact.”