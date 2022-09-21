Schlumberger and Aramco team up to help hard-to-abate industries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Schlumberger and Aramco team up to help hard-to-abate industries

Energy services giant Schlumberger is to collaborate with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to help hard-to-abate sectors reduce their emissions.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/09/2022, 1:17 pm Updated: 21/09/2022, 1:18 pm
The pair, two of the biggest global players in the oil and gas industry, will work together to develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions.

It will allow companies in a range of industries such as chemicals, utilities, cement and steel, to collect, measure, report and verify their emissions.

They will also be helped to evaluate different decarbonisation pathways.

Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive for Schlumberger  (NYSE: SLB), said: “Aramco and Schlumberger are hoping to draw on our long history of collaboration and partnership to deliver a digital sustainability ecosystem that enables global organizations to manage their carbon emissions and realize ambitious sustainability goals.

“The sustainability platform will be a game changer for the energy and hard-to-abate industry sectors as they look toward a lower-carbon future.”

Customers will be able to measure and report baselines, targets, emissions, offsets and credits.

By increasing the visibility and availability of data, it will be easier for them to manage their carbon footprints more effectively.

Building on an open architecture, the platform will be extendable into other aspects of the industries’ sustainability efforts.

Ultimately it will include workflows such as water sustainability and management, methane emissions measurement, flaring reduction and prevention, and carbon capture and storage.

Ahmad Al-Sa’adi, senior vice president of technical services at Aramco, which produces about one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply, said: “This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity for both companies to leverage digitalization to tackle one of the most critical challenges of our generation.

“At the same time, it would expand digital capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and harness Schlumberger’s global reach to potentially deliver a worldwide impact.”

