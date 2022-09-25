ADC Energy to boost headcount after bagging lucrative deal with US client

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Energy services firm ADC Energy, of Aberdeen, is celebrating a £920,000-plus contract with an unnamed US client.

It will see ADC Energy conduct safety assessments on five operational assets supporting drilling operations around the world.

Due to this contract, as well as other recently awarded projects across the globe, ADC Energy is looking to increase headcount by about 25% from its current figure of 85.

The drilling consultancy is looking to appoint new team members in the UK, Europe, USA, Malaysia and Australia to support its continued growth in these regions.

The north-east drilling rig inspection services company will use historical data on original equipment, manufacturer equipment and non-conformance trends to identify areas of potential risk to safety and performance.

As each rig is bareboat chartered to various rig managers, ADC will conduct periodic performance assessments to ensure each unit is handed back to the owner in an operational condition.

ADC will be working on a 6th generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible capable of operations in both harsh and benign environments and four 6th generation ultra-deepwater drill ships.

The drilling vessel owner’s business model sees the rigs being bareboat chartered to external contractors to manage as part of their respective drilling contracts for international operators.

This follows ADC securing a contract with Asia-Pacific worth £1.5 million to provide specialist rig inspection services to a global exploration.

Director at ADC Energy, Austin Hay, said: “We pride ourselves on delivering robust assessments of the highest standard by understanding clients’ operational requirements and applying any lessons learned from previous projects. This contract is a testament to the trust our clients have in us and the wide range of expertise within our teams.

“The intention was to present our client with an accurate, independent assessment of the condition of all drilling and well control equipment on board each unit and to identify any areas of risk to performance and safety, ensuring peace of mind for both the vessel owner and the assigned rig managers.”

“This contract is a continuation of our relationship with the client, which we have been supporting with third party condition assessments since 2021. We are pleased to work alongside them once again to provide a pictorial view of the assets through detailed analytics and digital reporting.”

ADC Energy headquarters is located in Aberdeen, however, it also has offices in Houston, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.