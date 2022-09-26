UK Government announces independent review into 2050 net zero goals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An independent review of the UK’s 2050 net zero delivery goals has been launched, led by former energy minister Chris Skidmore.

The review aims to ensure the delivery of legally-binding climate goals is pro-growth and pro-business.

According to the Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) , the UK’s target to reach net zero by 2050 remains in place.

However, the review is set to examine the green transition to make sure investment continues to boost economic growth and create jobs as well as increase energy security.

It has been commissioned by the recently appointed business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Skidmore said: “The UK continues to lead the world on tackling climate change, having been the first G7 country to commit in law to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

“This review seeks to ‘double down’ on how we can ensure that our energy transition happens at the same time as maximising the economic opportunity for businesses and households across the country, providing huge opportunities for innovation, investment, exports and jobs.

“I want to ensure that net zero isn’t just viewed as the right thing to do for our environment- but becomes an essential driver of economic growth.

“I’m kicking off a three-month review today to find the best ways of making this happen – speaking to as many people in as many sectors and regions as possible, to ensure the review generates fresh policy ideas that can ensure we deliver a ‘big bang’ moment for net zero.”

While Rees Mogg added: “The government remains committed to reaching our net zero emissions targets, but with Russia weaponising energy across Europe we must make sure we do so in a way that increases energy security and does not place undue burdens on businesses or consumers.

“Chris Skidmore’s rapid review will help us identify how best to make that happen, while also ensuring all parts of the UK reap the economic benefits of tackling climate change that I have no doubt will be on offer.”

More follows.