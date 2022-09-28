Wood bags $350m contract to service BP assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Wood bags $350m contract to service BP assets

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) has won a multi-region engineering services contract by support BP (LON: BP).
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/09/2022, 7:16 am Updated: 28/09/2022, 7:54 am
The energy services giant will support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements.

Wood was unable to give a specific list of the different regions covered, but confirmed the deal does include BP’s North Sea assets.

Valued at around $350 million, the five-year reimbursable contract will be delivered through “agile working methods”.

In doing so Wood aims to optimise cost and delivery performance, enabling operational efficiencies to be realised across BP’s offshore installations.

This agreement between the pair renews Wood’s existing contracts in the regions to support BP to produce energy safely, efficiently, and reliably.

Craig Shanaghey, executive president of operations at Wood, said: “This opportunity is exciting for Wood because it has allowed us to think big, knowing that with BP’s own bold ambitions, we can help meet the world’s energy needs as efficiently as possible.

“Being able to truly leverage the breadth of experience and capability from right across our business will allow us to provide a solution that delivers transformational results.

“We have an extensive track record with bp and, for the first time, this multi-region approach allows us to combine these contracts into one single delivery model that puts exceptional execution, innovation, and simplification at its heart.”

The multi-region contract will be led by Wood’s operations business unit, with a centralised contract management team and local delivery teams.

It will be supported by Wood’s global execution centre.

Brian Chalmers, responsible for Wood’s global relationship with BP and president of strategy and development for operations, said: “I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to drive a step change in the performance of BP’s offshore portfolio.

“We have proven that when we work in partnership, we can deliver transformational outcomes that support BP’s ambition to drive higher efficiency and productivity across their assets.”

