Aberdeen-headquartered i3 Energy shuffles top team

North Sea operator i3 Energy (AIM: I3E) (TSX: ITE) has announced a change to its top brass.

Graham Heath has resigned as chief financial officer and executive director with immediate effect.

He is leaving full-time employment to focus on personal health issues such that he can pursue other interests.

Mr Heath said: “Building i3 alongside such a dedicated group of men and women has been a privilege and a highlight of my life. I could not have asked for more capable and enjoyable business partners, and I am extremely proud of the company we have created together.

“With many exciting deliverables ahead, trying to find the “right time” to depart this dynamic business has been difficult. My commitment to i3’s success has come at a cost to me, and I have neglected my health to achieve it. I am leaving now to focus on the recuperation of my health and well-being and to pursue other goals that require it.

“I depart i3 in the best condition of its history – growing production, strong cash flow and balance sheet, a strong dividend yield, and ongoing operations intended to de-risk and convert high-value assets within our portfolio to production and reserves.

“I am fully supportive of the strategy we have developed and the ability of the executive and board to implement it. Ryan’s appointment provides continuity and crucial representation from our expanding Canadian business, and I look forward to watching the Company’s continued success as a supportive shareholder.”

London and Toronto-listed i3 also intends to appoint Ryan Heath to the board of directors, once all the necessary boxes are ticked.

Mr Heath was appointed president of i3 Canada, following i3’s takeover of Toscana Energy Income, where he has served as chief executive since 2019.

Prior to Toscana, he was vice president of land and negotiations at Paredes Energy Corporation.

Throughout his 23-year career in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Mr Heath has been “instrumental” in the growth and development of several public and private E&P companies.

That includes Striker Exploration, Hyperion Exploration, and Severo Energy.

Mr Heath graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specialising in Petroleum Land Management.

A search has been launched to find a replacement CFO, and i3 will make further announcements in due course.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented: “The board, executive and all who worked with Graham since the founding of i3 would like to thank him for his hard work, dedication and unwavering spirit of optimism, which helped to carry the Company during the inevitable difficulties of growing the venture from start-up to the stable and thriving entity that i3 has now become.

“He leaves behind a strong business with a solid and diverse reserves base with multiple options to expand and grow shareholder value.

“His personal “can do” attitude will be sorely missed but we are secure in the knowledge that its imprint is now firmly ingrained in the DNA of i3 Energy.

“My best wishes go with Graham as he seeks to restore his health and I wish him every success in his future endeavours.

“The board is delighted to welcome Ryan to the board, subject to relevant due diligence checks. His knowledge and experience have been central to our successful growth in Canada and his counsel will be critical to our continued growth in that market.”