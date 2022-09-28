Activists to dress up as bosses of Shell, BP, Gazprom in protest against energy bills rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Activists to dress up as bosses of Shell, BP, Gazprom in protest against energy bills rise

Demonstrators are planning to dress up as the bosses of Shell, BP and Gazprom this weekend in protest against the energy price cap rise.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/09/2022, 11:33 am
Climate change protesters marching down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Demonstrators are planning to dress up as the bosses of Shell, BP and Gazprom this weekend in protest against the energy price cap rise.

Extinction Rebellion’s ‘fossil fools’ demonstration, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh, will also feature campaigners dressed in rags, with chains round their necks.

They will be carrying placards reading ‘Can’t Heat and Eat’ and ‘In Fuel Poverty’ in a bid to highlight the rise in energy bills.

On reaching the UK Government buildings, the demonstration will be met by a parody of the Prime Minister.

‘Liz Truss’ will hand the fake oil bosses a ‘licence to drill’, before they cover protestors in ‘oil’.

L-R: Ben van Beurden, outgoing Shell CEO, and Bernard Looney, BP CEO.

The march will take place on Saturday to coincide with the day the UK’s energy price cap rises to £2,500 a year.

It was on course to be about £1,000 higher than that, but the UK Government recently intervened to mitigate the increase.

Activists are also taking umbrage with Ms Truss’ recent decision to forge ahead with a new offshore licensing round.

Due to launch next month, it is expected to yield more than 100 permits, giving companies the green light to seek out more oil and gas reserves.

Protestors from Just Stop Oil recently covered the UK Government buildings in Edinburgh in paint.

While the move is designed to reduce the UK’s exposure to foreign hydrocarbon supplies, NGOs have flagged the environmental impact of the move, as well as the time it takes for new fields to start producing.

Mike Grant, 62, a retired Army officer from Rosewell, said: “The climate crisis hit the UK with a vengeance this summer.  The science has been clear for years but now we are seeing what that means in reality. And we have a war in Europe underpinned by oil and gas and a cost-of-living crisis that threatens to drive millions into poverty.  At a time when wind is nine times cheaper than gas, our government-enabled addiction to fossil fuel has to end forever.”

Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebels will also be present at the march, which will move on to the Scottish Parliament at the bottom of the Royal Mile.

A public event looking at actions people can take to address “multiple crises” is also scheduled to take place.

Simon Clark, 62, an architect in Edinburgh’s West End, said:“The fossil fuel industry has openly enslaved our society, allowing it to create havoc in the environment whilst making record profits with complete impunity. Our elected representatives have enabled this catastrophic state of affairs and failed to curb the industry’s obscene excesses. We need to acknowledge the single driving force behind this perfect storm of cost-of-living crisis, climate crisis and Putin’s war – fossil fuels.”

