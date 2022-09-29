Nominations open for Offshore Achievement Awards 2023

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nominations for next year’s Offshore Achievement Awards are now open, with new a new lineup to bring greater recognition to the industry.

With TAQA as principal sponsor for the event, the 36th annual awards aim to showcase the achievements of the industry of the offshore fossil fuels and renewables industries.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony compered by Countdown presenter Rachel Riley on 16th March 2023 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Offshore Achievement Awards will be shining a light on business growth and accomplishments, recognising outstanding individual achievements, and highlighting revolutionary technologies in offshore energies.

The ‘Net Zero’ award from previous years will be replaced by two new categories.

The ‘Energy Transition’ award, will recognise the efforts of an offshore company to decarbonise energy systems or achieve the industry target of net zero emissions.

The second new category is the ‘Carbon Reduction In Conventional Assets’ which will be awarded to a company that has reduced the carbon footprint of its operations.

The ‘Great Company’ award has been reintroduced and has received a rebrand and will now be the ‘Exceptional Impact Company – SME’ award.

This will be awarded to a company that has been “punching above their weight” and that has achieved exceptional things in the industry.

The ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ award which made its debut this year will make a return, as will the ‘Young Professional’ award which this year was sponsored by Harbour Energy once again saw the highest number of entries in the show.

The full list of award categories for 2023 are:

Emerging Technology

Innovator

Internationalisation & Diversification

Outstanding Skills Development

Digital Innovation

Energy Transition

Carbon Reduction In Conventional Assets

Diversity & Inclusion

Exceptional Impact Company – SME

Young Professional

Significant Contribution

Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards organising committee, Kenny McAllister, said: “At a time when the energy industry is so prevalent in the national discourse, we look forward to the 36th Offshore Achievement Awards when we recognise commitment to the industry and advancement of technologies, as individuals and organisations strive to innovate.

“The awards evolve with the industry, and it felt timely to introduce two new award categories this year to recognise the commitment to net zero and the energy transition as we continue to move forward and support each other on the journey.

“It continues to be an exceptionally busy year for the industry and the OAA committee encourages individuals and organisations to step forward and be recognised.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank principal sponsor TAQA, who continue to support the awards and welcome and thank EnergyVoice as our media partner for 2023.”

Entries are now open until 18th November 2022, with finalists announced in January 2023.

Applications are available here.