Nominations open for Offshore Achievement Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Nominations open for Offshore Achievement Awards 2023

Nominations for next year's Offshore Achievement Awards are now open, with new a new lineup to bring greater recognition to the industry.
By Ryan Duff
29/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 29/09/2022, 6:16 pm
© Supplied by Offshore AchievementOffshore Achievement Awards 2023
Nominations open for Offshore Achievement Awards 2023

Nominations for next year’s Offshore Achievement Awards are now open, with new a new lineup to bring greater recognition to the industry.

With TAQA as principal sponsor for the event, the 36th annual awards aim to showcase the achievements of the industry of the offshore fossil fuels and renewables industries.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony compered by Countdown presenter Rachel Riley on 16th March 2023 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Offshore Achievement Awards will be shining a light on business growth and accomplishments, recognising outstanding individual achievements, and highlighting revolutionary technologies in offshore energies.

The ‘Net Zero’ award from previous years will be replaced by two new categories.

The ‘Energy Transition’ award, will recognise the efforts of an offshore company to decarbonise energy systems or achieve the industry target of net zero emissions.

The second new category is the ‘Carbon Reduction In Conventional Assets’ which will be awarded to a company that has reduced the carbon footprint of its operations.

The ‘Great Company’ award has been reintroduced and has received a rebrand and will now be the ‘Exceptional Impact Company – SME’ award.

This will be awarded to a company that has been “punching above their weight” and that has achieved exceptional things in the industry.

The ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ award which made its debut this year will make a return, as will the ‘Young Professional’ award which this year was sponsored by Harbour Energy once again saw the highest number of entries in the show.

Rachel Riley

The full list of award categories for 2023 are:

  • Emerging Technology
  • Innovator
  • Internationalisation & Diversification
  • Outstanding Skills Development
  • Digital Innovation
  • Energy Transition
  • Carbon Reduction In Conventional Assets
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Exceptional Impact Company – SME
  • Young Professional
  • Significant Contribution

Chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards organising committee, Kenny McAllister, said: “At a time when the energy industry is so prevalent in the national discourse, we look forward to the 36th Offshore Achievement Awards when we recognise commitment to the industry and advancement of technologies, as individuals and organisations strive to innovate.

“The awards evolve with the industry, and it felt timely to introduce two new award categories this year to recognise the commitment to net zero and the energy transition as we continue to move forward and support each other on the journey.

“It continues to be an exceptionally busy year for the industry and the OAA committee encourages individuals and organisations to step forward and be recognised.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank principal sponsor TAQA, who continue to support the awards and welcome and thank EnergyVoice as our media partner for 2023.”

Entries are now open until 18th November 2022, with finalists announced in January 2023.

Applications are available here.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts