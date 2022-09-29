Energy bosses commit to supporting women in middle management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Energy bosses commit to supporting women in middle management

18 of the UK’s largest energy organisations have signed a pledge to do more to support women working in middle management in the industry.
By Ryan Duff
29/09/2022, 2:06 pm Updated: 29/09/2022, 6:14 pm
Explanations for not appointing more women included suggestions they were not able to understand the “extremely complex” issues FTSE boards deal with.
Explanations for not appointing more women included suggestions they were not able to understand the “extremely complex” issues FTSE boards deal with.

18 of the UK’s largest energy organisations have signed a pledge to do more to support women working in middle management in the industry.

This commitment, coming from regulators Ofgem and the North Sea Transition Authority amongst others, comes during National Inclusion Week – fittingly the theme of this year is ‘Time to Act: the Power of Now’.

The statement from the Energy Leaders’ Coalition (ELC) commits to immediate and tangible action to reduce the barriers women are facing mid-career, and develop more inclusive cultures where female talent is cultivated and can thrive – and can contribute to the energy transition.

The ELC comprises the UK heads of the following 18 organisations: BP, Cavendish Nuclear, Centrica, Drax, EDF Energy, Engie Group, E.ON, National Grid, Orsted, RWE,  ScottishPower, Shell, So Energy, SSE, Subsea 7, Wood, and the regulators Ofgem and the North Sea Transition Authority.

This is in response to a POWERful Women report published earlier this year.

Entitled ‘Cultivating Female Talent in Energy: What the sector can do to resolve barriers faced by women in middle management‘, the report found that only 14% of executive director roles in the UK energy sector were held by women in 2021.

It also found that while companies have made welcome commitments on diversity, women working at this level experience unsupportive cultures and inadequate delivery of policies.

Following meetings next month, a selection of CEOs will share their companies’ efforts and plans with the rest of the ELC, as part of their commitment to learn from each other and be accountable for action.

Progress will then be reported publicly in the upcoming ELC Annual Report, to be published at POWERful Women’s annual conference on 22nd November.

© Supplied by Energy Council
Katie Jackson, Executive Vice President for Commercial and NBD at Shell chairwoman of POWERful Women.

In the statement, the signatories said: “We, the ELC UK CEOs, will:

  • Work for change and to reduce barriers, taking tangible actions in our companies to deliver this
  • Promote and communicate our ambitions and actions – visibility will amplify the effect and ensure we are accountable
  • Lead the development of the required inclusive culture, including role-modelling behaviours and visible allyship, recognising our unique contribution as leaders
  • Actively seek feedback from our middle managers, so that we understand our key issues to tackle
  • Be curious in our organisations, questioning and testing whether our talent processes are working as they need to, also ensuring challenge and leadership in our global organisation contexts
  • Track interventions and progress individually, share in the ELC, and report collectively for 2022, 2023 and 2024″

Head of Orsted UK, Duncan Clark, said: “We recognise there is no one size fits all approach, but there are common elements to the solutions that we can tailor to our organisations.

“This includes taking ownership at a leadership level, upskilling managers, asking the right questions to find out what women at mid-career think and really need, and monitoring performance against diversity targets.

“This is a positive move that will help us retain and cultivate the talent we need for the energy challenges ahead and enable our businesses to reap the benefits of the investment we are making in diversity policies.”

Chairwoman of POWERful Women, Katie Jackson, added: “We welcome this public commitment from the UK’s energy leaders to addressing the barriers we know women are facing at the mid-career point.

“Our research revealed some startling insights into the lived experience of women in the energy workplace and how, while good policies exist to support flexible working and talent development, for example, they are not delivering in practice for women, and that this is often made worse by an unsupportive culture.

“This focus from the Energy Leaders’ Coalition is very welcome – it’s a positive and constructive response that we believe will reap benefits for both women and companies in the sector.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts