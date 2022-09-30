Shell emissions on course to drop this decade, but activist investor wants more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell emissions on course to drop this decade, but activist investor wants more

Shell’s (LON: SHEL) overall emissions are projected to drop this decade for the first time, new research has found.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
30/09/2022, 7:00 am
© BloombergA freight train near a storage tank in the Shell Plc refinery at the Port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Europe's biggest port is where the sharp end of sanctions against Russia looks likely to hurt the Netherlands, even if the nation's economic statistics might suggest otherwise.
By 2030, the oil and gas supermajor’s net emissions will be 5% lower than in 2019, according to a report by Global Climate Insights (GCI).

But an activist investor has flagged two major issues with the Australian research institute’s findings.

Follow This claims the 5% drop is “far from being” aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, designed to limit global temperature rises.

It also believes the decline to be out of step with a Dutch court ruling ordering Shell to axe its emissions by 45% by 2030, though the London-listed company is appealing the decision.

Secondly, the decade reduction is not the result of a transition from fossil fuels to renewables, Follows This claims.

According to the reports fuel and LNG outlook, Shell’s oil and gas business is expected to increase up to 2030, while hydrocarbon sales are still growing.

Emissions reductions during the period will mainly be achieved through carbon offsets and divestments, rather than a “meaningful energy transition”.

Mark van Baal, of Follow This

Mark van Baal, founder of Follow This, said: “A Paris-aligned growth strategy can only be achieved by shifting investments from fossil fuels to renewables. These two issues confirm this.”

“While it is good to see absolute emissions reductions by 2030, Shell is clearly still not aligned with Paris, despite their claim to the contrary.”

“The good news is that Shell is prepared to decrease absolute emissions. Imagine what Shell could do if they put their brains and billions behind the energy transition.”

This latest report from GCI marks an improvement for Shell on 2020’s findings, when the oil giant’s absolute emissions were forecast to increase by 4% by 2030.

According to the research institute, the key drivers for this improved outlook are lower oil and gas growth in 2021 and divestments of fossil fuel assets.

By divesting assets, emissions are simply being shifted “from one company to another”, Follow This said, potentially leading to a ‘real world’ increase.

A spokesperson for Shell said: “Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. We believe our short, medium-and long-term carbon-intensity and absolute targets are consistent with the more ambitious 1.5 °C goal of the Paris Agreement. By the end of 2021, we had reduced the absolute emissions from our operations and the energy we use to run them (scope 1 and 2 emissions), by 18% compared to 2016. Our target is to achieve a 50% reduction in these emissions by 2030, and we believe we are on the right track.

“One-third of our total expenditure (opex and capex) is in business activities with low or zero carbon emissions, and that is expected to increase to around half by 2025. Our strategy is focused on helping our customers decarbonise. Alongside this, targeted investment in oil and gas will ensure we can supply the energy people will still have to rely on, while lower-carbon alternatives are scaled up.”

