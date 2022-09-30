Research reveals impact of faulting on shale gas extraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Research reveals impact of faulting on shale gas extraction

Heriot-Watt University scientists have revealed that shale gas extraction was geologically challenged by fault networks at all the drill sites attempted in Lancashire.
By Ryan Duff
30/09/2022, 7:00 am
© PAThe Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road
Using Cuadrilla Resources’ seismic data which was made public in January 2018, the team created 3D images of the 100km2 area of the Fylde Peninsula and published the findings in the journal of Petroleum Geoscience.

These images enabled the scientists to find that one significant fault line appears to have been misrepresented in Cuadrilla’s previously published material.

The team claims this is significant because faulting places significant limits on the picking of optimal drill sites as they increase the risk of generating induced seismicity during hydraulic fracturing operations.

This may have contributed to the earthquakes that led to a suspension in such operations at the Preese Hall site in 2011.

If the fault line’s accurate position had been mapped in the first instance, the scientists have speculated that the site would not have been chosen as a candidate for exploratory drilling or hydraulic fracturing.

These claims are supported by a 2012 report commissioned by the UK Government’s Department of Energy & Climate Change (DECC), the precursor of the Oil & Gas Authority (OGA).

Professor Peter Styles, Professor Emeritus at the University of Keele is a global authority on induced seismicity and author of the DECC report said: “This is a very significant and impactful paper in the context of UK unconventional gas exploitation.

“As the authors ably demonstrate, this was an area which had significant geological complexity and that shale gas development would pose extraordinary challenges.”

This comes in light of the UK Government’s decision to lift the ban on fracking in England, a move that Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg claims is in the interest of energy security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Professor John Underhill, Professor of Exploration Geoscience, explains: “We believe our research demonstrates the need for detailed, forensic mapping of the subsurface to be carried out as a prerequisite for shale gas exploration, not just in Lancashire, but in any area where shale gas extraction may be attempted.

“This will allow the subsurface geology to be fully understood and the risk of seismic hazard evaluated in advance of drilling. It is clear that there is much more structural complexity and many more faults in the subsurface than evident at the surface.

“The understanding, identification and accurate mapping of faults is vital in any shale resource assessment and when seeking to evaluate the risk of intersecting critically stressed fractures, upon which seismicity might be induced.

“Our structural interpretations suggest that this particular shale gas reserve, known as the Bowland Shale gas play, remains highly challenged with significant uncertainty in its resource estimates, the planning of well site locations, horizontal wellbore pathways and risk of induced seismicity on faults that are seismically resolvable and those that are sub-seismic scale.”

Iain Anderson, a post-graduate student who led the data analysis as part of his PhD project, added: “Due to shale’s low permeability, it is necessary to hydraulically fracture the rock at multiple points along a horizontal well in order to initiate the flow of gas from the shale. Our mapping has demonstrated the severity of seismically resolvable faulting underneath the Fylde region which would limit the locations in which hydraulic fracturing could occur.

“The occurrence, size and dimensions of the compartments between the faults place limits on shale resources, the optimal location of well sites and on horizontal well bore lengths. The accurate mapping of faults prior to drilling and hydraulic fracturing of wells may, in the future, help reduce the risk of fault reactivation and induced seismicity.”

