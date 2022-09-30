China rattles Japan with oil rig in maritime spat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China rattles Japan with oil rig in maritime spat

China has installed a new oil and gas production platform near the median line with Japan in the East China Sea, reported the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), sparking Tokyo’s anger.
Damon Evans By Damon Evans
30/09/2022, 2:55 am Updated: 30/09/2022, 3:16 am
© Supplied by AMTIMobile jack-up rig Kan Tan 7 (left) linking up to the new permanent platform (right). Source: CSIS/AMTI
“The platform is the first new permanent platform to be installed in the area since 2015, and its construction has drawn protest from Tokyo, which believes the two countries should share the area’s hydrocarbons under international law,” said the AMTI yesterday.

The new rig was built in June, first appearing in satellite imagery from Planet Labs on June 28. Imagery from July shows a mobile jack-up rig, the Kan Tan 7, linking up with the new platform.

The platform matches the dimensions and appearance of several of China’s 12 other permanent production platforms near the median line, according to analysis from AMTI.

“The construction of a new permanent platform suggests that China is increasing its oil and gas production from fields that straddle the median line between China and Japan. Japan claims a full 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf in the area, but its domestic law dictates that the median line be treated as a de facto boundary when there are unresolved, overlapping claims with another country. China, meanwhile, claims a 200-nautical mile EEZ in the East China Sea and an extended continental shelf that reaches even further toward Japan,” noted AMTI.

“China has so far restricted drilling operations to its side of the median line, despite not formally recognising it. But Tokyo maintains that its activities drain oil and gas basins that straddle the line and should therefore be shared by both countries. The two governments negotiated a joint development agreement in 2008, but it has never been implemented. Instead, China from 2013 to 2015 built a dozen drilling platforms near the median line to the south of the joint development area,” added AMTI.

Map of oil and gas platforms near median line between China and Japan in East China Sea. Source: AMTI/CSIS

Alongside the stationary platforms, China also deploys mobile jack-up rigs which carry out exploratory drilling, as well as development work, at existing platforms. Of the mobile jack-up rigs AMTI last observed operating in the East China Sea in 2018, two have left, and two new rigs have entered: the Oriental Discovery and the Shanghai Zhenhua. “The mobility of these rigs means that its highly likely that other rigs have rotated in and out of the area, as well as to different positions within it, since AMTI last surveyed China’s rigs in 2018,” said AMTI.

US-based AMTI said on its website that it “aims to promote transparency in the Indo-Pacific to dissuade assertive behaviour and conflict and generate opportunities for cooperation and confidence building. Because AMTI aims to provide an objective platform for exchange, AMTI and Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) take no position on territorial or maritime claims.”

