Eni working with Russia’s Gazprom to restore Italian gas flows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Eni working with Russia’s Gazprom to restore Italian gas flows

Eni is working with Gazprom and Austria to restore Russian natural gas flows to Italy after supplies were halted on Saturday in an apparent scuffle over regulation.
By Bloomberg
03/10/2022, 12:13 pm
© BloombergThe ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters office building seen through trees in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Eni is working with Gazprom and Austria to restore Russian natural gas flows to Italy after supplies were halted on Saturday in an apparent scuffle over regulation.

The Italian energy giant intends to evaluate options with Gazprom and the Austrian operator to unlock gas supplies to Italy, an Eni spokesman said in a statement on Monday. But it’s premature to provide details before the practicality of the options is shared among the parties involved, he said.

The cutoff appeared to target just Italy, which gets Gazprom’s supplies from a pipeline that passes through Austria. While Italy has been weaning itself off Russian gas, Saturday’s development highlights the vulnerability of European nations to President Vladimir Putin’s moves to choke off energy to the continent. The standoff intensified last week after suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream gas links under the Baltic Sea.

“This is a contract issue between Gazprom and Eni that should be cleared up in the next couple days,” said Carola Millgram, head of gas regulation at Austria’s E-Control. The issue relates to new contract that Gazprom has yet to adopt, the country’s regulator said.

Disputes over contractual clauses and regulation have accompanied the meltdown in economic ties between Russia and countries to its west, as Putin continues his war against Ukraine. Earlier this year, Russia’s demand for gas deliveries to be paid in ruble contributed to soaring prices.

On Saturday, Gazprom said it was working to resolve the issue with Italian buyers. Eni confirmed the cutoff and said it was reaching out to the Russian gas supplier. Austria’s government also said it was working on the matter at a technical level.

At the same time, higher volumes of Russian gas than recently were allocated to Vienna-based OMV, said spokesman Andreas Rinofner.

Italy once relied on Russia for about 40% of its gas imports, but has been aggressively cutting that dependence since the invasion in February. Italy has now sourced sufficient alternative supplies of gas from North Africa to make up for any shortfalls this winter if Russia were to cut off supplies, people familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. Russian gas accounted for about 10% of Italy’s imports before the halt.

The cutoff of Italian gas comes days after underwater blasts crippled the key Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia with Europe. US President Joe Biden yesterday echoed the assessment of European leaders that the pipelines were sabotaged and added that Russian statements about the incident shouldn’t be trusted.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts