Oil & Gas

Sweden closes area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks in ‘sabotage’ probe

The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary inquiry into "suspected gross sabotage".
By Energy Reporter
04/10/2022, 12:10 pm
A number of leaks sprung simultaneously on Nord Stream 1 and 2, releasing gas into the environment. Picture shows; Major gas leak from Nord Stream infrastructure. Denmark. Supplied by Denmark's Forsvaret Date; 27/09/2022

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said late on Monday: “I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of a preliminary investigation and I therefore cannot go into details about which investigative measures we are taking.”

The Swedish coast guard said ships, divers, fishing vessels and underwater vehicles, among others, are banned from approaching within 5.8 miles (9.3km) of the two leaks off Sweden.

Last week, undersea blasts involving several hundred pounds of explosives damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in four locations off southern Sweden and Denmark and led to huge methane leaks in international waters in the Baltic Sea.

Over the weekend, authorities in Denmark said the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines had stopped leaking. However, the Swedish coast guard said on Monday that one of its planes had reported that the smaller leak in Nord Stream 2 had increased and was about 100ft (30m) in diameter.

The coast guard offered no explanation as to why the leak had increased. The other one, in Nord Stream 1, has stopped, it said.

A Swedish submarine rescue ship capable of advanced diving missions and a Swedish coast guard vessel have been sent to the two leaks off Sweden.

It remains unclear when divers or a submarine will be able to go down to the pipelines.
Danish authorities are monitoring the two gas leaks east of the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm with ships and a military helicopter.

In Sweden, the security services are also taking part in the investigation, while Copenhagen police are in charge of an inquiry in Denmark.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the pipeline attacks on Friday, and Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swathes of the Nordic region.

