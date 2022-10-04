Comedian Rob Beckett accidently leads Just Stop Oil march through London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Comedian Rob Beckett accidently leads Just Stop Oil march through London

A popular UK comedian was mistaken as the ringleader of a Just Stop Oil demonstration in London yesterday.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/10/2022, 1:54 pm
On TikTok, Rob Beckett said: "It was for oil, I don't know if it was pro or against. I don't know if it was crude or cooking. But either way, oil is big news!".

While struggling to get from one job to another, Rob Beckett accidentally ended up at the front of a demonstration, and was even interviewed by national News.

“Well that was an absolute disaster,” joked Beckett in a TikTok video that has been liked by almost 300,000 people.

The comedian was en route to work when the “electric cab”  he was travelling in had to stop due to the protestors.

It meant Beckett, who was decked out in a lurid pair of Crocs shoes, was forced to walk the remaining way, past the Just Stop Oil activists.

But as he tried to make his way past them, he was swept up in the action and mistaken as the leader of the protest march.

On TikTok he said: “I ended up being in, by accident, the Just Stop Oil march, and then ITV News interviewed me and then all the paparazzi started taking photos of me. I’ve got a tracksuit on and Crocs!

“I said ‘I’m not in the march!’, but I was in the march because I was with all the people. Then I got to the front and they started filming me, and it looked like I s leading the march!”

The accidental activist.

He added: “It looked mental, I hope it’s not going to go on the tele. But yeah, at one point, I was, by accident, leading a protest through Whitehall. Different start to a Monday morning!”

Unfortunately for Beckett, his unwanted appearance at the Just Stop Oil protest did indeed feature on ITV News later that day.

“It’s so exhilarating being an activist,” he laughed. “I don’t know what it was. It was for oil, I don’t know if it was pro or against. I don’t know if it was crude or cooking. But either way, oil is big news.”

Part 2 of the accidental activist.

Just Stop Oil disrupted traffic in Westminster again today for the fourth day running.

Organised to coincide with the upcoming offshore licensing round, protestors are demanding an end to new oil and gas.

The group chanted “no new oil” outside Downing Street before marching in the road towards Parliament Square where they set up roadblocks.

