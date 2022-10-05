OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of as much as two million barrels a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of as much as two million barrels a day

OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts.
By Bloomberg
05/10/2022, 10:59 am
OPEC+ oil supply
The flag of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stands on a desk during a news conference at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria. Photographer: Lisi Niesner/Bloomberg

OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020, a move Washington is trying to head off with furious diplomatic efforts.

The group is set to discuss a cut to its output limits of as much as 2 million barrels a day, using current targets as a starting point. While a significant reduction, the actual impact on global supply would be smaller because several countries are already pumping below their quotas.

US officials are making calls to counterparts in the Gulf trying to push back against the move, according to people familiar with the situation.

OPEC+ is also considering smaller curbs of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels a day, delegates said. Even a cut on that scale would be a blow to a global economy that is already suffering historic inflation shocks. Washington is looking at potential responses, as President Joe Biden tries to tame pump prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

“It is hard to overstate how anxious the Biden administration is about a potential resurgence in oil prices,” Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy, said in Vienna. “A large OPEC+ cut would antagonize the White House, though officials may wait to see how prices respond afterward before pulling the trigger on policy responses.”

It’s a particular blow for Biden after his visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year in search of a new oil deal. And it underscores the strains in the US-Saudi relationship, set against the enduring strength of the kingdom’s ties with Moscow despite the war. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is due to attend the meeting in Austria, adding to the diplomatic angst.

In Vienna, there was little sign the US pressure was working. United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei insisted the decision was “technical.”

“It’s very important that it remains as a technical decision and it’s not political,” he told reporters. “That’s why it’s important to look at technical side of the equation and look at any concerns regarding the economy and the status of the economy.”

US Response

Already, White House officials have asked the US Energy Department to analyze whether a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products would lower prices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It’s a controversial idea but one that’s gaining traction in some corners of the Biden administration.

As OPEC+ ministers meet in Vienna, European and US leaders are working to curb the revenues that Moscow receives from oil to try to weaken President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The EU approved a new sanctions package that will severely curtail Russia’s ability to sell crude, while the US is working with allies to implement a price cap on Russian oil.

Oil futures, which jumped on Tuesday as the scale of the cuts being discussed emerged, eased 0.5% on Wednesday.

The US may also consider resorting again to using its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tame prices, according to some analysts.

“The move from OPEC+ could trigger US countermeasures, including the additional releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

A massive cut would reflect the group’s concerns about the global slowdown and its impact on demand. But in reality the impact on the market would be less than the headline number. That’s because several members are already pumping far below their official quotas, meaning they could automatically be in compliance with their new limit without having to curb production. Still, it would be the cartel’s largest reduction since the deep cuts agreed at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“This is an important meeting,” United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts