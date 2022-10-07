Liz Truss blocks £15m ad campaign to help public save energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Liz Truss blocks £15m ad campaign to help public save energy

Liz Truss has blocked a £15 million energy-saving public campaign which had been signed off by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/10/2022, 7:46 am Updated: 07/10/2022, 7:47 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PAliz truss energy campaign
Prime Minister Liz Truss

Liz Truss has blocked a £15 million energy-saving public campaign which had been signed off by Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The measure would have included newspaper and television ads asking people to take measures like turning off radiators in empty rooms.

It could have saved people up to £300 a year, but The Times reports that Downing Street blocked the proposals.

Liz Truss’ office argued that the information was already available, and the new prime minister is said to be “ideologically opposed” to being seen as too interventionalist.

A Government source told the paper: “It’s a stupid decision. The campaign was entirely practical, it was about saving people money. It wasn’t about lecturing them.”

liz truss blocks energy campaign © Shutterstock
Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg had signed off on the plans.

The campaign was described as a “light touch” and had information around lowering temperatures of boilers and advising people to turn off heating when they go out.

It comes as the National Grid warned yesterday of the potential for blackouts this winter should overseas gas imports fall, though this is an “unlikely” scenario.

If that does happen, households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the grid doesn’t collapse.

Britain is not reliant on imports from Russia, but is competing with other countries for imports from the global market to keep the lights on.

Norway’s Equinor plays a critical role in meeting UK gas demand, supplying around 20-22 bcm of gas – or around 25% – annually.

A Government spokesman said: “The UK has a secure and diverse energy system. We have plans to protect households and businesses in the full range of scenarios this winter, in light of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply and National Grid, working alongside energy suppliers and Ofgem, will launch a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times.”

The spokesperson added that there is no plan to launch a public information campaign.

 

