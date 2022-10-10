Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine confirms payment deferral for Borr Drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine confirms payment deferral for Borr Drilling

Sembcorp Marine today confirmed it will extend the time for repayment terms for Borr Drilling from 2023 to 2025 for the nine jack up rigs that the Singapore yard delivered to the driller between 2017 to 2019 after a final agreement was signed.
By Energy Voice
10/10/2022, 2:30 am Updated: 10/10/2022, 2:32 am
© Borr DrillingBorr Drilling's Gunnlod jackup rig.
The new terms also include higher interest payments on the back of improvement in the oil drilling market. The deferment will result in Borr Drilling making earlier and higher amounts of interest payments and partial principal repayments to Sembcorp Marine.

Borr and its subsidiaries in October 2017 agreed to buy nine Pacific Class 400 jack-up rigs from PPL Shipyard for a total of about US$1.3 billion and made an upfront down payment of US$500 million. Boor will repay partially US$800,000 from 2023 to 2025.

The balance was originally due to be paid within five years of the respective delivery dates of the rigs, plus Borr was expected pay interest at market rates for the time between the respective delivery dates and full payment of the balance.

The balance and all interest were secured by first priority mortgages over the nine jack-ups and corporate guarantee from Borr.

Borr took delivery of the rigs between November 2017 and January 2019 although the mortgages secured over the nine rigs remain in force.

Borr’s balance amount was due to mature on 1 May 2023, and a majority of the interest payable was capitalised and due in the first quarter of that year, Sembcorp Marine said previously.

