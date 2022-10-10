Petrofac awarded £54 million wells management deal with Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac awarded £54 million wells management deal with Dana Petroleum

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has been awarded a £54.34 million well management services contract by the Aberdeen-based Dana Petroleum for all of its UK operated assets.
By Ryan Duff
10/10/2022, 10:31 am
Dana petrofac
Dana Petroleum's Western Isles FPSO

The services company, which has had offices in Aberdeen since 2002, will work with Dana’s Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and Western Isles FPSO.

The contract, scheduled over two years with opportunities for extension, provides well engineering services to Dana’s 11 operated and 18 non-operated licences in the UK North Sea.

The deal encompasses full life cycle well engineering from concept through detailed design and planning, supporting well construction, intervention, and decommissioning activities.

As part of its integrated well engineering offering, Petrofac will continue to manage the entire supply chain including rig or vessel hire and well service contracts.

This continues the existing five-year relationship between the two firms and comes soon after Dana Petroleum announced the appointment of new a new chief executive and chief operating officer.

This comes as Dana has agreed to sell of its Netherlands North Sea assets to Waldorf Production for an as-yet undisclosed sum.

The London-listed Petrofac also recently announced that it has been awarded a two-year field maintenance services contract extension with ADNOC on the  Haliba field, which it began working on in 2019.

Chief operating officer at Petrofac, Nick Shorten, said: “The UK, our home for more than 25 years, is where we first honed our now world-leading well engineering skills.

“I’m proud of the value we have been delivering to Dana for the last five years, but there is no better validation of our delivery than our customer’s decision to retain our services.

“We look forward to supporting their delivery of value for their shareholders through continued safe, reliable and efficient operations.”

Dana Petroleum‘s chief operating officer, Andy Duncanson, added: “We are really pleased to award this new contract to Petrofac.

“Dana is committed to doing all we can to support the supply chain and nurture the specialist skills that are so important for both our business and the wider sector”.

At the time of writing (1030), Petrofacs’ stock prices are down 1.91%, selling on the London stock exchange for £1.02 a share.

