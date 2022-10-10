Gallery: energy photography competition winners announced 

An error occurred. Please try again.

AIS Survivex’s photography competition to capture working life in the energy sector has announced the winners for the Oil and gas, Wind and Maritime/others categories.

The winners, Liam Wright, Darren McAllister and Nick Baker Haste, have won a free industry training course of their choice delivered at AIS Survivex’s training centres in either Aberdeen or Newcastle.

Attracting more than 350 entries, AIS Survivex’s energy photography competition aimed to showcase and celebrate some of the amazing workplaces and stunning backdrops enjoyed by workers in the global energy industry.

The number of competitors who sent in their snaps saw the competition organisers to increase the original prize from one winner to three spread across three categories.

© Supplied by AS Survivex © Supplied by AS Survivex © Supplied by AS Survivex

Head of marketing at AIS Survivex, Linzi Ryan, said: “Wow! We were absolutely bowled over by the standard of entries in our photography competition.

“Some of the images we received were absolutely jaw-dropping and it was an extremely difficult job deciding on the winners. Our customers are clearly extremely talented!

“Now the lucky winners will have their choice of free training from our portfolio of 450+ industry-approved courses.

“The winning images, and some of our other favourites, will be displayed within our training centres for hundreds of people to enjoy every day, as well as being shared on our social media channels and website.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered and voted – you’ve made our competition an overwhelming success.”