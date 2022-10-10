Gallery: energy photography competition winners announced 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Gallery: energy photography competition winners announced 

AIS Survivex’s photography competition to capture working life in the energy sector has announced the winners for the Oil and gas, Wind and Maritime/others categories.
By Ryan Duff
10/10/2022, 3:48 pm
© Supplied by AS SurvivexWinner of the Oil and gas category: The awe-inspiring image of a North Sea sunset over shallow water rigs by Liam Wright was voted for by AIS Survivex social media followers
Winner of the Oil and gas category: The awe-inspiring image of a North Sea sunset over shallow water rigs by Liam Wright was voted for by AIS Survivex social media followers

AIS Survivex’s photography competition to capture working life in the energy sector has announced the winners for the Oil and gas, Wind and Maritime/others categories.

The winners, Liam Wright, Darren McAllister and Nick Baker Haste, have won a free industry training course of their choice delivered at AIS Survivex’s training centres in either Aberdeen or Newcastle.

Attracting more than 350 entries, AIS Survivex’s energy photography competition aimed to showcase and celebrate some of the amazing workplaces and stunning backdrops enjoyed by workers in the global energy industry.

The number of competitors who sent in their snaps saw the competition organisers to increase the original prize from one winner to three spread across three categories.

© Supplied by AS Survivex Winner of the Maritime / others category: A stunning night time image of boats nestling in the harbour photographed by Darren McAllister was selected by marine expert, Jim Inglis, who curates the history collection for Aberdeen Council’s galleries.
© Supplied by AS Survivex Winner of the Oil and gas category: The awe-inspiring image of a North Sea sunset over shallow water rigs by Liam Wright was voted for by AIS Survivex social media followers
© Supplied by AS Survivex Winner of the Wind category: Nick Baker Haste took the winning shot of miles of offshore wind turbines under brooding skies, which was chosen by staff at AIS Survivex.

Head of marketing at AIS Survivex, Linzi Ryan, said: “Wow! We were absolutely bowled over by the standard of entries in our photography competition.

“Some of the images we received were absolutely jaw-dropping and it was an extremely difficult job deciding on the winners. Our customers are clearly extremely talented!

“Now the lucky winners will have their choice of free training from our portfolio of 450+ industry-approved courses.

“The winning images, and some of our other favourites, will be displayed within our training centres for hundreds of people to enjoy every day, as well as being shared on our social media channels and website.

“A huge thank you to everyone who entered and voted – you’ve made our competition an overwhelming success.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts