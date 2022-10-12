Neptune receives approval for 3x expansion to Römerberg oil field

An error occurred. Please try again.

Neptune Energy has announced the approval to raise the production limit at its operated Römerberg oil field from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate.

This approval for the field based in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany, enables the firm to increase production from the site by up to three times the current limit which stands at 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Neptunes say it will continue working with its licence partner to progress plans for new wells and surface facility upgrades.

The application is six years in the making and included a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and public consultation.

The company is currently drilling the ninth production well on the Römerberg field, which is due to begin production in the fourth quarter of this year.

Discovered in 2003 the Römerberg field came on stream in 2007, currently, Neptune is the field operator with a 50% stake in the facility with the remaining 50% owned by the field licence owner, Palatina GeoCon.

This comes as Germany strengthen its domestic power output to reduce reliance on Russian imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month the German government secured the delivery of a fifth FSRU in a bid to tackle the country’s gas challenge.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The decision by the mining authority enables Neptune to mature our full-field development plans for the Römerberg oil field, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring.

“We are committed to further developing the Römerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years, while continuing to contribute secure supplies of domestic energy for Germany.”