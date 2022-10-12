Neptune receives approval for 3x expansion to Römerberg oil field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Neptune receives approval for 3x expansion to Römerberg oil field

Neptune Energy has announced the approval to raise the production limit at its operated Römerberg oil field from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate.
By Ryan Duff
12/10/2022, 7:55 am Updated: 12/10/2022, 7:56 am
Romerberg oil field

This approval for the field based in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany, enables the firm to increase production from the site by up to three times the current limit which stands at 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Neptunes say it will continue working with its licence partner to progress plans for new wells and surface facility upgrades.

The application is six years in the making and included a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and public consultation.

The company is currently drilling the ninth production well on the Römerberg field, which is due to begin production in the fourth quarter of this year.

Discovered in 2003 the Römerberg field came on stream in 2007, currently, Neptune is the field operator with a 50% stake in the facility with the remaining 50% owned by the field licence owner, Palatina GeoCon.

This comes as Germany strengthen its domestic power output to reduce reliance on Russian imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

Last month the German government secured the delivery of a fifth FSRU in a bid to tackle the country’s gas challenge.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The decision by the mining authority enables Neptune to mature our full-field development plans for the Römerberg oil field, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring.

“We are committed to further developing the Römerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years, while continuing to contribute secure supplies of domestic energy for Germany.”

