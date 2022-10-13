Sector heavy hitters arrive in Aberdeen for Energy Trilemma Summit

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Saudi Energy minister and the former CEO of Shell are among the industry leaders in Aberdeen today for a summit on the Energy Trilemma.

Hosted at the P&J Live by the Scottish Government and World Energy Council, the Executive Assembly and Energy Trilemma Summit is taking place in Scotland for the first time.

During the Summit’s opening session, John Defterios, Professor of Business, NYU Abu Dhabi and Former CNN Emerging Markets Editor, will be hosting a fireside chat with; Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, World Energy Council and HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia.

Also, opening remarks will be provided by Scottish Government Minister Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport.

Under the theme ‘Transformational solutions in turbulent times’, former Shell chief executive, Jeroen van der Veer, alongside head of business development at BP UK, Oliver Taylor, and more will discuss the energy trilemma to “identify balanced opportunities for navigating successful global energy transitions in a faster-paced and more fragmented world.”

The World Energy Council aims to use the event’s theme to provide a platform to “reset the energy conversation and converge” on actions to address the World Energy Trilemma.

The Council has said that as the world thinks more about energy security, affordability, and sustainability, no region is left behind.

Secretary general and chief executive at World Energy Council, Angela Wilkinson, said: “In today’s accelerated and turbulent energy environment, our Executive Assembly and Energy Trilemma Summit will bring together the World Energy Community to address opportunities to reset the energy leadership agenda and mobilise people-centric energy trilemma solutions to progress clean and just energy transitions in all regions.”

Scottish Government cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Michael Matheson MSP, added: “Scotland takes forward the COP 26 legacy and strengthens its commitment to deliver a just energy transition.

“Aberdeen – a world leading energy city, actively engaged in energy transition and with a long history of innovation – is honoured to welcome the Council’s diverse and inclusive energy community to reset the global energy narrative ahead of COP27 in Egypt.”