Sector heavy hitters arrive in Aberdeen for Energy Trilemma Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Sector heavy hitters arrive in Aberdeen for Energy Trilemma Summit

The Saudi Energy minister and the former CEO of Shell are among the industry leaders in Aberdeen today for a summit on the Energy Trilemma.
By Ryan Duff
13/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 13/10/2022, 7:02 am
© Supplied by Big PartnershipSPE Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
SPE Offshore Europe 2019 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

The Saudi Energy minister and the former CEO of Shell are among the industry leaders in Aberdeen today for a summit on the Energy Trilemma.

Hosted at the P&J Live by the Scottish Government and World Energy Council, the Executive Assembly and Energy Trilemma Summit is taking place in Scotland for the first time.

During the Summit’s opening session, John Defterios, Professor of Business, NYU Abu Dhabi and Former CNN Emerging Markets Editor, will be hosting a fireside chat with; Dr. Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General, World Energy Council and HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia.

Also, opening remarks will be provided by Scottish Government Minister Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport.

Under the theme ‘Transformational solutions in turbulent times’, former Shell chief executive, Jeroen van der Veer, alongside head of business development at BP UK, Oliver Taylor, and more will discuss the energy trilemma to “identify balanced opportunities for navigating successful global energy transitions in a faster-paced and more fragmented world.”

The World Energy Council aims to use the event’s theme to provide a platform to “reset the energy conversation and converge” on actions to address the World Energy Trilemma.

The Council has said that as the world thinks more about energy security, affordability, and sustainability, no region is left behind.

Secretary general and chief executive at World Energy Council, Angela Wilkinson, said: “In today’s accelerated and turbulent energy environment, our Executive Assembly and Energy Trilemma Summit will bring together the World Energy Community to address opportunities to reset the energy leadership agenda and mobilise people-centric energy trilemma solutions to progress clean and just energy transitions in all regions.”

Scottish Government cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Michael Matheson MSP, added: “Scotland takes forward the COP 26 legacy and strengthens its commitment to deliver a just energy transition.

“Aberdeen – a world leading energy city, actively engaged in energy transition and with a long history of innovation – is honoured to welcome the Council’s diverse and inclusive energy community to reset the global energy narrative ahead of COP27 in Egypt.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts