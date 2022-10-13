Aberdeen-based Respol Sinopec UK appoints new chief operating officer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-based Repsol Sinopec UK has appointed a new chief operating officer, Peter Medlam will take on the role at the start of next month.

Replacing Nicolas Foucart who held the post from August 2018, Mr Medlam bring more than 30 years of experience working in operations, maintenance and projects across the world.

The North Sea oil and gas production company is a joint venture between the Spanish Repsol and Chinese Sinopec.

Able to speak two languages, English and Spanish, the new Repsol Sinopec UK boss holds a BSC (HONS) in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Salford.

Mr Medlam said: “I’m delighted to be appointed COO of Repsol Sinopec. It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the safe and reliable operation of Repsol Sinopec’s nine producing offshore assets and Flotta Terminal.

“Despite the challenges facing our industry, our aim is to consistently deliver results and be a first-class operator across the full life-cycle of an asset.

“My focus is to deliver safe and sustainable oil and gas production, whilst supporting efficient decommissioning and the energy transition – which for us means reducing emissions from our portfolio of assets, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.”

This comes soon after the appointment of a new chief executive for the UK-based energy company.

Nicolas Foucart took charge at the start of last month and has been with the company since 2018, with his most recent position being chief operating officer based while based in Aberdeen.

At the time Mr Foucart said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focused on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition.