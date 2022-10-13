Aberdeen-based Respol Sinopec UK appoints new chief operating officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen-based Respol Sinopec UK appoints new chief operating officer

Aberdeen-based Repsol Sinopec UK has appointed a new chief operating officer, Peter Medlam will take on the role at the start of next month.
By Ryan Duff
13/10/2022, 4:02 pm
Peter Medlam, Respol Sinopec UK COO

Replacing Nicolas Foucart who held the post from August 2018, Mr Medlam bring more than 30 years of experience working in operations, maintenance and projects across the world.

The North Sea oil and gas production company is a joint venture between the Spanish Repsol and Chinese Sinopec.

Able to speak two languages, English and Spanish, the new Repsol Sinopec UK boss holds a BSC (HONS) in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Salford.

Mr Medlam said: “I’m delighted to be appointed COO of Repsol Sinopec. It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the safe and reliable operation of Repsol Sinopec’s nine producing offshore assets and Flotta Terminal.

“Despite the challenges facing our industry, our aim is to consistently deliver results and be a first-class operator across the full life-cycle of an asset.

“My focus is to deliver safe and sustainable oil and gas production, whilst supporting efficient decommissioning and the energy transition – which for us means reducing emissions from our portfolio of assets, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.”

This comes soon after the appointment of a new chief executive for the UK-based energy company.

Nicolas Foucart took charge at the start of last month and has been with the company since 2018, with his most recent position being chief operating officer based while based in Aberdeen.

At the time Mr Foucart said: “I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focused on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition.

