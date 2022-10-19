Former Shell boss urges industry to combat ‘energy illiteracy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Former Shell boss urges industry to combat ‘energy illiteracy’

A former chief executive of Shell told Energy Voice that the industry needs to focus on educating the public and politicians on the complexities of the sector, and use its people as "ambassadors".
By Andrew Dykes and Ryan Duff
19/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by World Energy CouncilShell energy illiteracy
Jeroen van der Veer 'use your own people as amassadors'

A former chief executive of Shell told Energy Voice that the industry needs to focus on educating the public and politicians on the complexities of the sector, and use its people as “ambassadors”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Energy Council’s ‘Energy Trilemma Summit; Jeroen van der Veer said that to successfully navigate the energy transition, people must have an understanding of the energy industry and see stability in it.

The former Shell boss – now a board chairman of Royal Boskalis – said: “The danger is that there is enough money in the world for investment, but maybe people don’t invest in the energy industry.”

He stressed the importance of long-term stability to ensure investment – not just in the North Sea, but in other energy transition projects.

“To attract private investment in the North Sea or even at building nuclear power stations, there need long-term pathways which you can’t change every four years. You can tweak them, that is fine.”

Van der Veer proposed that the energy sector use the press more to help educate and guarantee the availability of funding.

“It is not always attractive to be in all kinds of talk shows or podcasts, being on social media or giving interviews to all kinds of magazines and papers, but in the end, many people have to help to explain the complexities and I think we should use our own employees in the industry. ”

He urged energy firms to use their own people as “ambassadors” in order to encourage public trust in the sector to speed up the transition.

To encourage trust Jeroen van der Veer suggests ensuring job security throughout the transition.

“You install a platform or you install a large windmill, there are a lot of similar capabilities.

“Having said that, there are other jobs where you have either to retrain the technical people or you have to train them at technical schools or even the universities, how to do efficiency maintenance on those high windmills.

“So, I think those be very attractive jobs, but that should be part of the communication methods as well.”

Going green

© Supplied by World Energy Council
Ex Shell CEO Jeroen van der Veer.

When asked about the energy transition and recent reports that Shell will be reducing its emissions for the first time in company history this decade, the former boss worried he would sound like “those old guys sitting in the Muppet Show on the balcony.”

However, he did praise the firm he was once at the helm of, noting that Shell’s Powering Progress plan is “not super detailed, but it is a real plan.”

“They map out a path and they say very clearly, in order to achieve that, we have to cooperate with others, meaning governments, but also, of course, consumers. If they continue their demand for fossil fuels that will complicate matters.”

Explaining that this is a “much better plan than when I was CEO”, van der Veer gave props to the energy giant.

Looking at the short and long term

Shell energy illiteracy

With rising fuel costs, affordability makes up one of the three pillars of the energy trilemma, in order to look after the consumer van der Veer believes policy should “look at what have we to do in the short term and what to do for the long term.”

“Now the only thing you can do as a government is try to impose price caps. Short term they may work, in the longer term they will not work or you have to subsidise people –  but if you do, you have to get the money from somewhere.

“You can do that by taxation, for instance, those companies who make a lot of additional profit if they really make surplus profits or you have to print money, so it will never be an easy choice, but you have to do something.”

This was said less than a week before the recently appointed chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, announced that it will be reviewing the energy price cap in April.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts