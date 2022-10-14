Just Stop Oil throw soup over iconic Van Gogh painting in latest stunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Just Stop Oil throw soup over iconic Van Gogh painting in latest stunt

Activists from Just Stop Oil have made an iconic painting by legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh their latest target.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/10/2022, 11:54 am Updated: 14/10/2022, 2:23 pm
© Supplied by Just Stop OilJust Stop Oil activists have thrown soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers
Two members of the group threw soup over the Dutch impressionist’s Sunflowers masterpiece on Friday, demanding the government halt all new oil and gas projects.

They have also glued themselves to the wall of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square, where the painting is hung behind glass.

It follows days of disruption in London caused by Just Stop Oil, which says it is responding to the “government’s inaction on both the cost of living crisis and the climate crisis”.

Among the most famous still life pieces ever created, Sunflowers has an estimated value of $84.2 million.

In a statement, the National Gallery confirmed the painting is unharmed, while there has been minor damage to the frame.

Phoebe Plummer, 21, from London  said: “Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?

“The cost of living crisis is driven by fossil fuels—everyday life has become unaffordable for millions of cold hungry families—they can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.

“Meanwhile, crops are failing and people are dying in supercharged monsoons, massive wildfires and endless droughts caused by climate breakdown.

“We can’t afford new oil and gas, it’s going to take everything. We will look back and mourn all we have lost unless we act immediately.”

Environmental groups have upped the ante in recent weeks following confirmation of a new North Sea licensing round.

It opened to bidders last week and is expected to yield north of 100 new licences, paving the way for more oil and gas developments.

Ramping up North Sea production forms the backbone of the government’s efforts to increase energy sources to combat a European wide shortage, caused primarily by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

A climate computability checkpoint has been included as part of the licensing round in an effort to ensure any new projects are in step with the UK’s climate change commitments.

