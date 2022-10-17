Cnooc’s profits surge again as higher oil prices persist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cnooc’s profits surge again as higher oil prices persist

Cnooc Ltd said that net income probably more than doubled in the first nine months of the year, as China’s biggest offshore oil and gas driller continues to reap the benefit of higher energy prices.
By Bloomberg
17/10/2022, 2:21 am Updated: 17/10/2022, 9:58 am
The Chinese national flag flies near a security guard outside the Cnooc Ltd. headquarters in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012. Photographer: Nelson Ching/Bloomberg

Preliminary net income rose as much as 108% from last year to 109.8 billion yuan ($15 billion), based on Chinese accounting standards, according to a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Sunday. The firm said earnings surged due to higher oil prices, and record oil and natural gas output. Cnooc didn’t break out its third-quarter results.

Oil and gas prices have soared in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, driving profits at China’s biggest state-owned energy firms to all-time highs in the first half. To bolster the nation’s energy security, the companies have also been ordered to raise domestic production.

Cnooc is scheduled to release its final earnings for the period on Oct. 27.

