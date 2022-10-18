Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian shipyard completes Petrobras P-71 FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian shipyard completes Petrobras P-71 FPSO

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, through its subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), said it has crossed another significant operational milestone with the completion of P-71, its second floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel project for Tupi.
By Energy Voice
18/10/2022, 1:56 am Updated: 18/10/2022, 4:44 am
© Supplied by Sembcorp MarineSuccessful sailaway of FPSO P-71 following delivery to Tupi B.V. for deployment to the Itapu Field in Brazil's Santos Basin
Successful sailaway of FPSO P-71 following delivery to Tupi B.V. for deployment to the Itapu Field in Brazil's Santos Basin

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, through its subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), said it has crossed another significant operational milestone with the completion of P-71, its second floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel project for Tupi.

A newbuild FPSO vessel, P-71 sailed away from EJA’s shipyard today and will be deployed to the ultra-deepwater Itapu field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. When launched into operation, P-71 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Measuring 316m in length and 54m in width, P-71 has a 1.6-million-barrel storage capacity and can accommodate 166 persons.

EJA’s P-71 work scope includes fabricating six modules, pipe-racks and a flare, and integrating them on the vessel along with other modules and items supplied by the customer. EJA also executed modification works on the FPSO’s topsides and hull to meet Itapu field requirements.

EJA President Mr T. Guhan said: “Despite pandemic-related challenges which affected the project over a period of 20 months, EJA successfully delivered the P-71 FPSO on schedule, cementing its status as a premier facility in Brazil capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects.”

“We thank Petrobras and its partners for choosing to work with us on the P-68 and P-71 FPSO projects. We would also like to recognise our employees, vendors and community leaders whose assistance is important to our continued success. We look forward to many more fruitful collaborations with all our stakeholders.”

EJA Chairman Mr William Goh said: “As a Brazilian shipyard with international expertise and advanced capabilities, we are a major commercial entity and also a part of the social and economic fabric of Espirito Santo and its local communities. We are committed to growing our business here by providing world-class engineering solutions for the offshore renewables, oil & gas and other clean energy sectors; and by actively promoting and providing skills development, education and employment opportunities, as well as healthcare and other sustainable outcomes to advance the social and economic progress of the local communities in Aracruz.”

The 82.5ha EJA facility has been operating in the Espirito Santo municipality of Aracruz since 2014 and employs up to 4,500 workers during peak periods of production activities. Besides tapping into the burgeoning local offshore oil and gas industry, EJA, with its strategic location on the east coast of Brazil is able to service field developments in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and West African regions.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts