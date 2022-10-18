Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian shipyard completes Petrobras P-71 FPSO

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, through its subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), said it has crossed another significant operational milestone with the completion of P-71, its second floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel project for Tupi.

A newbuild FPSO vessel, P-71 sailed away from EJA’s shipyard today and will be deployed to the ultra-deepwater Itapu field in Brazil’s Santos Basin. When launched into operation, P-71 will produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD). Measuring 316m in length and 54m in width, P-71 has a 1.6-million-barrel storage capacity and can accommodate 166 persons.

EJA’s P-71 work scope includes fabricating six modules, pipe-racks and a flare, and integrating them on the vessel along with other modules and items supplied by the customer. EJA also executed modification works on the FPSO’s topsides and hull to meet Itapu field requirements.

EJA President Mr T. Guhan said: “Despite pandemic-related challenges which affected the project over a period of 20 months, EJA successfully delivered the P-71 FPSO on schedule, cementing its status as a premier facility in Brazil capable of taking on full engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for large-scale offshore projects.”

“We thank Petrobras and its partners for choosing to work with us on the P-68 and P-71 FPSO projects. We would also like to recognise our employees, vendors and community leaders whose assistance is important to our continued success. We look forward to many more fruitful collaborations with all our stakeholders.”

EJA Chairman Mr William Goh said: “As a Brazilian shipyard with international expertise and advanced capabilities, we are a major commercial entity and also a part of the social and economic fabric of Espirito Santo and its local communities. We are committed to growing our business here by providing world-class engineering solutions for the offshore renewables, oil & gas and other clean energy sectors; and by actively promoting and providing skills development, education and employment opportunities, as well as healthcare and other sustainable outcomes to advance the social and economic progress of the local communities in Aracruz.”

The 82.5ha EJA facility has been operating in the Espirito Santo municipality of Aracruz since 2014 and employs up to 4,500 workers during peak periods of production activities. Besides tapping into the burgeoning local offshore oil and gas industry, EJA, with its strategic location on the east coast of Brazil is able to service field developments in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico and West African regions.