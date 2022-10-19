Campaigners target “Achilles heel” of hydrocarbon financing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Campaigners target “Achilles heel” of hydrocarbon financing

Insurers should move faster away from hydrocarbon coverage, Insure Our Future has said. The group has suggested insurers may also seek damages from large emitters.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2022, 9:02 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Landscape with green fields and trees under an overcast sky
Total is working on the Tilenga and EACOP projects in Uganda and Tanzania

The group has published its annual scorecard today, ranking the top 30 insurers on how they work in fossil fuels.

The group has published its annual scorecard today, ranking the top 30 insurers on how they work in fossil fuels.

Insure Our Future said Aviva, Hannover Re and Munich Re had done the best in moving away from oil and gas, while the worst included the US’ Berkshire Hathaway and Starr, and Bermuda’s Everest Re.

It also singled out Lloyd’s of London for setting out a plan to exit coal in 2020 but then backtracking.

Insure Our Future noted Marsh’s work arranging insurance for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The pipeline is a “climate bomb”, the group said. It would also take land away from locals, while running the risk of oil spills, the report said.

The group said 20 banks, 16 insurers and four export credit agencies had rejected involvement in EACOP.

Marsh was previously involved in insuring an Adani coal mine in Australia but pulled out in June. Some Marsh employees have asked for its leadership to reconsider involvement with EACOP, but so far it is holding on.

Global co-ordinator for Insure Our Future Peter Bosshard described insurance as the “Achilles heel” of the fossil fuel industry. “All insurance companies must immediately align their businesses with the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement and cease insuring new coal, oil and gas projects,” he said.

The group sees the progress made on restricting finance for coal as leading the way for oil and gas. Coal projects, outside China, is essentially uninsurable.

Litigation

Taking it a step further, Insure Our Future has speculated that insurance companies could take fossil fuel producers to court “and force them to pay up for the losses they are creating”.

This is driven by insurance companies becoming increasingly aware of extreme weather risks to their business – and a matching hike in rates for exposed businesses.

The group’s report cited an AXA survey which said 60% of risk managers believed that “certain geographies or activities” will become uninsurable owing to climate change. The emerging discipline of “attribution science” links disasters to fossil fuel companies.

