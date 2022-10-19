Frederikshavn confirmed as decom location for Foinaven FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Frederikshavn confirmed as decom location for Foinaven FPSO

It has been confirmed that the Foinaven FPSO is indeed heading for the Port of Frederikshavn to be broken up and recycled.
By Ryan Duff
19/10/2022, 11:31 am Updated: 19/10/2022, 2:45 pm
© Supplied by Marcella Croes-SchalFoinaven recycling
Teekay awards for Foinaven FPSO recycling in Denmark

It has been confirmed that the Foinaven FPSO is indeed heading for the Port of Frederikshavn to be broken up and recycled.

In a post on LinkedIn, a senior figure from Modern American Recycling Services Europe (MARS) said the company has been awarded a major “EU Green Recycling contract” for the Teekay-owned vessel.

The deal includes engineering, preparation, dismantling and green recycling of the 820.87 foot long unit for an undisclosed sum.

Foinaven, which spent 25 years in the North Sea, West of Shetland, is expected to arrive at  Frederikshavn later this month, having left the west coast of Scotland last week.

There had previously been speculation that it was heading to the MARS facility in Denmark.

MARS has said that the project is expected to take 14 months and will sustain 45 jobs.

Foinaven recycling © Supplied by Marcella Croes-Schal
Foinaven heads to Port of Frederikshavn for decommissioning

On LinkedIn, Marcella Croes-Schalken, MARS’ chief commercial officer for all non-US business said: “MARS Europe has been awarded a contract by Teekay Corporation for dismantling and green recycling of the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO, after 25 years of service in the North Sea.

“The Petrojarl Foinaven is a 250,2m long FPSO. The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO was commissioned in 1996 and has been on location in the Foinaven area, since 1997. The Foinaven field was the first deepwater development at the west of Shetland. The Foinaven field is situated approximately 120 miles west of the Shetland Isles within the Faroes Shetland Trough. First oil from the field was in November 1997.

“The contract includes engineering, preparation, dismantling and green recycling of the unit. The Petrojarl Foinaven is expected to arrive at MARS Europe within October 2022.

“We are glad that Teekay is returning to M.A.R.S., Europe, in the Port of Frederikshavn to retire and green recycle the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO in an environmentally friendly manner.”

A touchy subject

Teekay’s decision to decommission the Scottish vessel outwith the UK has previously been met with disapproval.

Atlas Decom, which leases the Inchgreen drydock on the Clyde, took aim at the vessel owner for the decision to send the work to Denmark.

It said that, had Atlas’ site been selected, it would have created 60 “well-paid long-term” jobs in the area, with 30 more to follow.

The vessel has spent months in Ayreshire and finally began the voyage to Denmark last week, with local residents taking to social media to share videos of the Foinaven’s final voyage.

Footage showed tug boats taking the ship out of the port, which has hosted the vessel since August 8.

The FPSO had been on-station at the Foinaven field for BP since 1997.

But a series of safety issues and the ship reaching the end of its design life led the oil giant to remove the vessel this year.

Foinaven leaving Hunterston

© Supplied by Alan Newby The Foinaven FPSO at Hunterston.
© ] Luigi Gioretti
© Luigi Gioretti The Foinaven FPSO leaving Hunterston.
© Luigi Gioretti The Foinaven FPSO leaving Hunterston. Hunterston. Supplied by Luigi Gioretti Date; 13/10/2022

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts