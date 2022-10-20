Saudi Aramco pushes ahead with IPO of oil-trading unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Saudi Aramco pushes ahead with IPO of oil-trading unit

Saudi Aramco is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its energy-trading business, which would rank as one of the largest share sales this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
By Bloomberg
20/10/2022, 7:48 am
© Simon Dawson/BloombergCitigroup Aramco
An employee looks out across oil pipes used for landing and unloading crude and refined oil at the North Pier Terminal, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

The world’s largest oil company is working with advisers for a listing in Riyadh for the end of the year or early 2023, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Aramco is in the process of adding more banks to the IPO, which could value the unit at more than $30 billion, the people said.

It has appointed three Wall Street firms as main advisers already, Bloomberg News reported in May. No final decisions have been made and the IPO could be delayed or canceled if market conditions worsen, the people said.

Aramco declined to comment.

Saudi IPO demand

While the global IPO market has suffered due to weakening economies and rising interest rates, there’s still plenty of appetite for deals in Saudi Arabia, which is the fastest-growing of the G20 group of major economies. Arabian Drilling Co., an oilfield-services firm, attracted $43 billion in orders for its listing this month.

Aramco, controlled by the Saudi Arabian government, is mulling the deal at a time when other national oil companies in the Persian Gulf are also seeking to build their trading businesses. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering buying all or part of Gunvor Group, in what would be one of the commodity-trading industry’s biggest deals in years, Bloomberg reported last month. Gas giant Qatar Energy wants to expand its trading activity, albeit organically rather than through acquisitions, its chief executive officer said this week.

It marks a change for Middle Eastern petrostates, which have traditionally stuck to a simple model of pumping crude and exporting it. Now, they’re looking to boost profits by moving into more lucrative areas of the market.

Western energy majors including Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE have in recent decades built trading arms that sometimes earn billions of dollars annually, but have tended to reveal little about their operations.

Aramco’s IPO plan also comes amid escalating tension between Saudi Arabia and the US. The Biden administration reacted angrily to this month’s decision by OPEC+ — an oil cartel led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — to cut production.

Established in 2011, Aramco Trading Co. buys and sells everything from crude oil to diesel and liquefied natural gas. In 2020, it traded around 5 million barrels a day of crude and refined products, and wanted to increase that to 6 million by 2023, according to Ibrahim Al-Buainain, then head of the business. That would put the company among the world’s biggest energy traders.

This year, Al-Buainain became head of Aramco’s sales and trading division. Mohammed Al-Mulhim, the new chief executive officer of Aramco Trading, reports to him.

The parent company sold around 2% of its shares in 2019. It was the world’s biggest initial public offering, though many major international investors didn’t buy the stock because they felt the pricing was too expensive.

Aramco pumps around 11 million barrels of crude each day and it’s valued at $2.1 trillion, second only to Apple Inc. among global companies.

