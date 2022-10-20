Following her resignation we look back on Liz Truss’ impact on the energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Following her resignation we look back on Liz Truss’ impact on the energy sector

Prime minister Liz Truss announced her resignation today following a turbulent 44-day tenure at Number 10.
By Hamish Penman and Ryan Duff
20/10/2022, 4:23 pm Updated: 20/10/2022, 4:27 pm
© BloombergLiz Truss
During her time in charge, she made a number of decisions that impacted the energy sector from fracking to IR35 U-turns.

Ms Truss also made the controversial call to appoint arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg as Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

North Sea licensing round

Before being elected by Conservative party members, Ms Truss promised over 100 new North Sea licences when she took to office.

This is a commitment she stuck to with the round opening at the beginning of this month.

Around 900 blocks in the UK North Sea are up for grabs, providing the opportunity for over 100 licences to be created.

This was the first oil and gas licensing round in the UK since 2019 and marked the 33rd in the county’s history.

© Bloomberg
A gas platform in the North Sea, off the coast of Aberdeen. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

A handful of existing North Sea oil and gas schemes were also earmarked for fast track as part of Ms Truss’ energy security push.

Among them are the Ithaca Energy Cambo project, the BP Murlach field, and Harbour Energy’s Talbot subsea development.

Renewables windfall tax and uncoupling

After beating former-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the top job, Ms Truss quickly announced that she would be rolling out an energy price cap to combat the cost of living crisis.

However, she resisted calls to ramp up the windfall tax on the North Sea oil and gas sector, enacted by Mr Sunak under the tenure of Boris Johnosn in May.

Instead, as part of the Energy Prices Bill, she imposed a cap on the revenue of electricity generators, including renewables companies, a move described as a “de-facto windfall tax” by industry.

While the future of the bill is now uncertain, if it does progress it would only apply to developments in England and Wales – a consultation on expanding it to Scotland has been mooted.

The move is designed to uncouple the price of cheap renewable energy from gas, which has soared in the last year.

IR35

As part of her bid to become PM, Ms Truss pledged to carry out a review of IR35 reforms, brought in for the private sector in 2021.

It had been thought that any changes would be minimal, but as part of his ‘mini-budget’, Kwasi Kwarteng announced plans to scrap the off-payroll rules.

He was soon out of the job though, and his successor Jeremy Hunt reneged on the move as part of a wide package of U-turns unveiled on Monday.

diversity inclusion offshore © Supplied by BP
A female worker looks out from an oilfield off Shetland

It was a move that drew criticism from the energy sector with Qdos chief executive Seb Maley saying: “I’m lost for words. The chaos, uncertainty and disruption caused by the mini-Budget is unprecedented.

“While U-turning on some tax cuts made sense, cancelling the repeal of IR35 reform is the wrong decision at the wrong time. It’s a knee-jerk reaction from the government and, in my opinion, won’t benefit the economy.”

Fracking

Perhaps most controversially of all, Ms Truss sought to overturn the moratorium on fracking to boost domestic gas supplies.

It caused a schism within the Conservative party though, with widespread opposition to the move from MPs and campaigners alike.

Notable, Scotland’s net zero secretary Michael Matheson ruled out mirroring Ms Truss’ move north of the border.

