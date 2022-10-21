Serious incidents at Equinor down this quarter

An error occurred. Please try again.

The number of serious incidents at Equinor improved in the third quarter of 2022, compared to Q2.

No incidents with major accident potential were recorded between July and September at the Norwegian firm.

The serious incident frequency (SIF) – the number of serious incidents per million hours worked – was 0.4 at the end of Q3, with more than half of these instances relating to dropped objects.

The total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) – number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked – during the past 12 months was 2.4 – these figures include serious personal injuries.

Over the last year, the oil and gas firm has reported eight gas leaks, a reduction from last year’s 12.

The firm says that in the final quarter of 2023 it will cooperate with other operator companies and external suppliers on creating a health-promoting working environment.

This news comes as Equinor announce the appointment of its new president of US offshore wind, Molly Morris, this month.

Equinor’s executive vice president for safety, security and sustainability, Jannicke Nilsson, said: “It is encouraging to see the result of the work we do every day to improve safety, but we still have a potential for further improvement, together with our suppliers.

“Interaction with our suppliers is essential to keep improving our safety results. Dropped objects and personal injuries were the topics of discussion this time.”

Norway’s state of alert

Following Norwegian authorities raising the state of alert on the Norwegian continental shelf, the firm decided to heighten security for its assets in Norway in September.

All of the company’s office locations, installations and onshore plants in Norway fall under these security measures.

On the state of alert, Nilsson said: “The state of alert in Norway has been elevated and our emergency preparedness strengthened, but there are no specific security threats against the nation or Equinor.

“The safety of our people and those who work for us is our main priority.”