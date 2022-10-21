Serious incidents at Equinor down this quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Serious incidents at Equinor down this quarter

The number of serious incidents at Equinor improved in the third quarter of 2022, compared to Q2.
By Ryan Duff
21/10/2022, 7:37 am Updated: 21/10/2022, 8:01 am
Equinor workers.
Equinor workers.

No incidents with major accident potential were recorded between July and September at the Norwegian firm.

The serious incident frequency (SIF) – the number of serious incidents per million hours worked – was 0.4 at the end of Q3, with more than half of these instances relating to dropped objects.

The total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) – number of injuries requiring medical treatment per million hours worked – during the past 12 months was 2.4 – these figures include serious personal injuries.

Over the last year, the oil and gas firm has reported eight gas leaks, a reduction from last year’s 12.

The firm says that in the final quarter of 2023 it will cooperate with other operator companies and external suppliers on creating a health-promoting working environment.

This news comes as Equinor announce the appointment of its new president of US offshore wind, Molly Morris, this month.

Equinor’s executive vice president for safety, security and sustainability, Jannicke Nilsson, said: “It is encouraging to see the result of the work we do every day to improve safety, but we still have a potential for further improvement, together with our suppliers.

“Interaction with our suppliers is essential to keep improving our safety results. Dropped objects and personal injuries were the topics of discussion this time.”

Norway’s state of alert

Following Norwegian authorities raising the state of alert on the Norwegian continental shelf, the firm decided to heighten security for its assets in Norway in September.

All of the company’s office locations, installations and onshore plants in Norway fall under these security measures.

On the state of alert, Nilsson said: “The state of alert in Norway has been elevated and our emergency preparedness strengthened, but there are no specific security threats against the nation or Equinor.

“The safety of our people and those who work for us is our main priority.”

