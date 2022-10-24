OEUK urges Sunak to use UK’s remaining gas and oil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

OEUK urges Sunak to use UK’s remaining gas and oil

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has underlined the need for fiscal and regulatory stability as Rishi Sunak prepares to enter Number 10.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/10/2022, 5:40 pm
Rishi Sunak and OEUK's outgoing CEO Deirdre Michie during a roundtable discussion with industry on the windfall tax in Aberdeen earlier this year.

It was confirmed on Monday that the former chancellor would take over the reins from former-Prime Minister Liz Truss, just two months after he failed to beat her to the job.

Mr Sunak will now form a government and appoint ministers.

His appointment has been greeted by OEUK as a chance to refocus attention on the crucial issues facing the nation.

That includes helping people pay their winter energy bills, and keeping the lights on in the face of Europe-wide gas shortages.

From windfall taxes to wind bans: PM Sunak’s record on energy

The trade body says it is “ready to work” with the new government, and praised Mr Sunak for recognising the “profound economic challenge” that faces the UK.

In the longer term, OEUK has urged him to use the gas and oil remaining in the North Sea to provide energy during the transition to net zero.

Deirdre Michie, OEUK’s outgoing chief executive, said: “We wish Rishi Sunak the best.  We are already in very challenging times and energy is at the top of the agenda. Global energy prices are rising, and UK consumers face surging bills at the coldest time of year. Energy security is also critical as Putin tries to create further shortages across Europe.

“OEUK’s members are protecting the UK from many of the worst impacts of those shortages by producing energy for the whole nation. They will keep doing that in the tough times ahead. We work with politicians of all parties, now including Mr Sunak’s administration, and we look forward to meeting him and his team.

“When we do, we will be making a powerful case around the need for stability in the fiscal and regulatory regimes governing the UK’s offshore sector. The UK needs to secure billions of pounds for offshore investments if it is to keep producing the gas, oil and offshore wind, plus other low-carbon energies, needed for future growth and productivity, and especially for the transition to net zero.

“The scale and longevity of that investment means it is critical to establish a sustainable and competitive fiscal regime in the timeframe of this parliament, to secure the UK’s energy future.”

