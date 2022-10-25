Neptune Energy supports launch of landmark new programme for neurodiverse engineers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Neptune Energy supports launch of landmark new programme for neurodiverse engineers

Engineering charity Foothold has today launched a ground-breaking new programme of support, designed to help empower neurodiverse engineers, students and apprentices to achieve their full potential.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/10/2022, 7:19 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy

Engineering charity Foothold has today launched a ground-breaking new programme of support, designed to help empower neurodiverse engineers, students and apprentices to achieve their full potential.

Backed by funding from North Sea operator Neptune Energy, the course includes a ‘Differently Wired Hub’, an online resource offering expert advice, information and content on a variety of neurodiverse conditions.

That includes autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Direct support is also available for engineering students and apprentices, ranging from access to a formal diagnosis to counselling support.

Employers in the sector will also be able to access information and guidance on how to empower their neurodiverse colleagues to thrive and support the success of their business.

The programme has been developed following an upswing in calls for support to the charity, with research also showing a greater incidence of neurodiversity among engineers more broadly.

Foothold chief executive Jane Petit said: “We’re proud to be launching this innovative programme today to recognise, celebrate and support the contributions that neurodiverse people bring to the engineering community.

“Every day, many neurodiverse engineers face challenges and barriers which prevent them from accessing the opportunities that neurotypical people take for granted. In particular, we know that this leads significant numbers of students and apprentices to drop out of their courses – which has a knock-on effect for the entire engineering workforce.

“By providing this programme of support for both established and aspiring engineers, we hope to build a world where everyone in the industry is empowered to make the most of their unique talents and capabilities. We’d like to thank Neptune Energy for funding the development of the programme, and helping us deliver this much-needed support for the engineering community.”

Recent research has shown that if you receive a diagnosis for autism over the age of 21, you’re nearly three times as likely to suffer from psychiatric related illnesses in later life.

And with much established neurodiversity support depending on a diagnosis – which is often difficult to access due – it is hoped the new programme, will play a key role in enhancing the health and wellbeing of the engineering community.

Stuart Redgard, a neurodivergent engineer ambassador for the programme, said: “Having received a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder in May 2022 at the age of 55, I’ve often felt very alone during my neurodiversity journey. But knowing that I now have people I can turn to and who won’t judge me has made a world of difference.

“That’s why this new support from Foothold gives me hope for neurodiverse engineers like me to be empowered to engineer their way, and take advantage of the same opportunities as neurotypical community members – no matter what stage they’re at in their career.”

Neptune Energy’s CEO, Pete Jones, said: “It has been our privilege to work with Foothold in recent years, culminating with the launch of the Differently Wired Hub. This will help create more opportunities for neurodiverse engineers to demonstrate to employers the unique strengths and skills that they possess.

“Our support for Foothold also mirrors our own commitment to making equality, diversity and inclusion core to our business because we want Neptune to be a place that welcomes, respects and values everyone.”

