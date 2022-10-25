Aberdeen’s Quanta makes two management hires as it’s set to create ‘dozens’ of jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s Quanta makes two management hires as it’s set to create ‘dozens’ of jobs

Aberdeen-based oil and gas engineering firm, Quanta, has announced two senior-level appointments as it looks to create "dozens" of jobs.
By Ryan Duff
25/10/2022, 4:56 pm
Ian Clifford has been appointed as chairman and non-executive of the board while chartered accountant, Catherine Earl will take up the role of strategic finance director.

Mr Clifford was on PX Group’s management buy-out team before going on to become the firm’s chief executive in 2013.

During his time at the helm, Clifford saw PX Group named the North East’s fastest-growing company in 2015 and a private equity buy-out the following year.

He joins Quanta from Axiom Engineering, where he will remain a non-executive director as he oversees the general management at the Aberdeen engineering company.

With more than a decade of experience working for several leading energy supply chain companies in senior financial roles, Catherine Earl began her financial career at PWC.

Ms Earl will be responsible for the financial management of Quanta, including building robust financial processes and providing accurate financial intelligence.

This comes as the firm looks to create “dozens of new jobs” following a multi-million-pound investment from private equity group, Foresight.

Mr Clifford said: “Right company, right market, right time, right place.

“Quanta has a fantastic reputation in the energy industry and is perfectly placed to support the UK’s energy security strategy and help the sector become cleaner and greener in its drive towards net zero.

“I am looking forward to supporting the team and its clients through the energy transition and beyond.”

Ms Earl commented: “I am genuinely delighted to join Quanta at a truly exciting time for the company.

“I’m passionate about the North East region and Quanta is a fantastic North East success story.

“The company has been providing engineering excellence for more than 30 years and, as well as strong private equity backing, boasts an extremely talented and committed team.

“It’s great to now be part of this team and I’m looking forward to helping Quanta continue its inspirational growth journey.”

While Quanta chief executive, Nick Oates, added: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome Ian and Catherine to the senior management team at Quanta EPC.

“Both individuals are extremely well-known and well-respected within the energy sector and will be an enormous asset to the company moving forward.

“We are very much looking forward to benefitting from their proven expertise, financial acumen, drive and energy.”

