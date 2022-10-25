Aberdeen’s Quanta makes two management hires as it’s set to create ‘dozens’ of jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-based oil and gas engineering firm, Quanta, has announced two senior-level appointments as it looks to create “dozens” of jobs.

Ian Clifford has been appointed as chairman and non-executive of the board while chartered accountant, Catherine Earl will take up the role of strategic finance director.

Mr Clifford was on PX Group’s management buy-out team before going on to become the firm’s chief executive in 2013.

During his time at the helm, Clifford saw PX Group named the North East’s fastest-growing company in 2015 and a private equity buy-out the following year.

He joins Quanta from Axiom Engineering, where he will remain a non-executive director as he oversees the general management at the Aberdeen engineering company.

With more than a decade of experience working for several leading energy supply chain companies in senior financial roles, Catherine Earl began her financial career at PWC.

Ms Earl will be responsible for the financial management of Quanta, including building robust financial processes and providing accurate financial intelligence.

This comes as the firm looks to create “dozens of new jobs” following a multi-million-pound investment from private equity group, Foresight.

Mr Clifford said: “Right company, right market, right time, right place.

“Quanta has a fantastic reputation in the energy industry and is perfectly placed to support the UK’s energy security strategy and help the sector become cleaner and greener in its drive towards net zero.

“I am looking forward to supporting the team and its clients through the energy transition and beyond.”

Ms Earl commented: “I am genuinely delighted to join Quanta at a truly exciting time for the company.

“I’m passionate about the North East region and Quanta is a fantastic North East success story.

“The company has been providing engineering excellence for more than 30 years and, as well as strong private equity backing, boasts an extremely talented and committed team.

“It’s great to now be part of this team and I’m looking forward to helping Quanta continue its inspirational growth journey.”

While Quanta chief executive, Nick Oates, added: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome Ian and Catherine to the senior management team at Quanta EPC.

“Both individuals are extremely well-known and well-respected within the energy sector and will be an enormous asset to the company moving forward.

“We are very much looking forward to benefitting from their proven expertise, financial acumen, drive and energy.”