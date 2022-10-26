Hundreds of North Sea drillers call off strikes as pay deal reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Hundreds of North Sea drillers call off strikes as pay deal reached

North Sea drilling maintenance workers have accepted a 10% increase in their rates of pay, bringing strikes to an end.
By Ryan Duff
26/10/2022, 3:23 pm Updated: 27/10/2022, 9:01 am
© Supplied by Repsol Sinopecnorth sea
Repsol Sinopec's Piper Bravo

The 450 workers, covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA) have accepted improved rates of pay, backdated to 1st June 2022.

The victory has been described as “what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place” by Unite, the trade union.

Last month, workers rejected a proposed 5% pay offer, resulting in a 48-hour stoppage on October 20.

Participants include employees and contractors working on behalf of Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell, and covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA).

As a result of the strike, a number of installations were affected, including BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge, Repsol Sinopec’s Claymore and Piper Bravo, Apache’s Beryl, Brae and Forties assets, Shell’s Brent Alpha, Ithaca’s Alba North and Captain, Taqa’s Cormorant Alpha, EnQuest’s Magnus and Equinor’s Mariner platform.

Sharon Graham Unite general secretary said: “By standing together, Unite’s members covered by UKDCA have an improved offer that they are willing to accept.

“They showed collective strength and resilience to fight for better pay which they achieved so the planned strikes are now off.

“Unite is determined to achieve improved pay, terms and conditions for our members and this shows their fight was worth it.”

Unite industrial officer, Vic Fraser, added: “Unite members were determined to obtain an improved offer and stuck to their guns.

“During the first in a series of planned 48 hour stoppages across the North Sea and following further discussions with the UKDCA and Acas [Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service ] an improved offer of 10% was tabled, this was put to our members who have accepted the offer.

“This demonstrates what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place and employers listen to what our members are collectively saying, it proves that collective bargaining works for all.”

The UKDCA has been asked for comment.

