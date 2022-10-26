Hundreds of North Sea drillers call off strikes as pay deal reached

An error occurred. Please try again.

North Sea drilling maintenance workers have accepted a 10% increase in their rates of pay, bringing strikes to an end.

The 450 workers, covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA) have accepted improved rates of pay, backdated to 1st June 2022.

The victory has been described as “what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place” by Unite, the trade union.

Last month, workers rejected a proposed 5% pay offer, resulting in a 48-hour stoppage on October 20.

Participants include employees and contractors working on behalf of Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell, and covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA).

As a result of the strike, a number of installations were affected, including BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge, Repsol Sinopec’s Claymore and Piper Bravo, Apache’s Beryl, Brae and Forties assets, Shell’s Brent Alpha, Ithaca’s Alba North and Captain, Taqa’s Cormorant Alpha, EnQuest’s Magnus and Equinor’s Mariner platform.

Sharon Graham Unite general secretary said: “By standing together, Unite’s members covered by UKDCA have an improved offer that they are willing to accept.

“They showed collective strength and resilience to fight for better pay which they achieved so the planned strikes are now off.

“Unite is determined to achieve improved pay, terms and conditions for our members and this shows their fight was worth it.”

Unite industrial officer, Vic Fraser, added: “Unite members were determined to obtain an improved offer and stuck to their guns.

“During the first in a series of planned 48 hour stoppages across the North Sea and following further discussions with the UKDCA and Acas [Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service ] an improved offer of 10% was tabled, this was put to our members who have accepted the offer.

“This demonstrates what can be achieved when meaningful negotiations take place and employers listen to what our members are collectively saying, it proves that collective bargaining works for all.”

The UKDCA has been asked for comment.