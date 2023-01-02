Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruptive protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruptive protests

The climate action group has vowed to temporarily shift focus away from public disruption as its primary means of action, in a bid to prioritise “relationships over roadblocks”.
By Andrew Dykes
02/01/2023, 10:47 am
Extinction Rebellion protestors.

In a message titled “We Quit” and posted on the Extinction Rebellion (XR) website on New Year’s Eve, the group said it had made “a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic.”

Though XR said it still recognises and celebrates the power of disruption to raise an alarm, it noted that “constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach.” However, it pledged to remain “radical” in its response to the current climate and ecological emergency.

“In a time when speaking out and taking action are criminalised, building collective power, strengthening in number and thriving through bridge-building is a radical act,” the statement added.

“XR is committed to including everyone in this work and leaving no one behind, because everyone has a role to play. This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore.”

It comes as fellow pressure group Just Stop (JSO) used a similar New Year’s message to demand police and courts stop arresting and jailing protesters.

The statements follow waves of protests, demonstrations and other direct action in the years since XR’s foundation in late 2018.

This has included repeated marches and sit-ins which succeeded in bringing large sections of London to a standstill, as well as more targeted actions – such as protestors gluing themselves in a human chain around the Speaker’s Chair in the House of Commons last year.

Throughout 2022 an XR offshoot group dubbed Insulate Britain also held a series of sit-down protests, blocking traffic on key roads including the M25.

Aberdeen has also seen its fair share of stunts too, owing to the concentration of oil and gas firms in the city, with the likes of Shell, BP, EnQuest and others the subject of various protests.

VIDEO: Extinction Rebellion dumps ‘mounds of manure’ outside BP Aberdeen offices

Most recently, this included a protest at Aberdeen’s Christmas village, with demonstrators gathering outside the Marischal Square headquarters of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to voice opposition to the Jackdaw and Rosebank gas and oil fields.

The Big One

Despite a change in tactics however, the group also called on more people to sign up to participate in its plans to surround the Houses of Parliament in London this coming April.

Dubbed ‘The Big One’, the campaign intends to recruit 100,000 people to gather at Parliament Square for a days-long demonstration – the group’s biggest ever action to date.

Launching a 100 Days campaign that will countdown to the event on 21 April, XR issued an invitation is “to all humans, all movements, all organisations to come together and stay for as long as you can.”

“Surrounding the Houses of Parliament day after day in large numbers means we can leave the locks, glue and paint behind and instead demonstrate faith in a critical mass of people to create a moment that’s impossible to ignore,” the statement added.

