Former Siccar Point finance boss joins fracking firm IGas

Doug Fleming, the former chief financial officer of North Sea operator Siccar Point Energy, has joined the board of UK fracking firm IGas (LON: IGAS).

Mr Fleming was part of the team that founded Siccar Point, developer of the controversial Cambo oilfield in the West of Shetland, in 2014.

The private equity-backed business was sold to Ithaca Energy last year in a $1.5bn deal.

Doug Fleming has also held senior roles at Centrica Energy E&P and Venture Production.

IGas, which produces around 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day via 100 sites across the UK, according to its website, said Mr Fleming has accepted an invitation to become an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Interim executive chairman Chris Hopkinson said: “I am delighted we have brought in someone of Doug’s calibre and experience to the Board. Doug brings senior expertise drawing on 27 years’ working in E&P, corporate banking and venture capital.”

Mr Fleming, 52, will also be a member of the IGas audit committee.

He said: “I am very pleased to be joining IGas and bringing my experience to the team.

“It is an exciting time for the company – the company’s cash generative oil and gas production gives it an excellent platform from which to drive its growing geothermal business.”