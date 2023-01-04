Former Siccar Point finance boss joins fracking firm IGas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Former Siccar Point finance boss joins fracking firm IGas

Doug Fleming, the former chief financial officer of North Sea operator Siccar Point Energy, has joined the board of UK fracking firm IGas (LON: IGAS).
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/01/2023, 7:16 am Updated: 04/01/2023, 7:16 am
Doug Fleming

Mr Fleming was part of the team that founded Siccar Point, developer of the controversial Cambo oilfield in the West of Shetland, in 2014.

The private equity-backed business was sold to Ithaca Energy last year in a $1.5bn deal.

Doug Fleming has also held senior roles at Centrica Energy E&P and Venture Production.

IGas, which produces around 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day via 100 sites across the UK, according to its website, said Mr Fleming has accepted an invitation to become an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Interim executive chairman Chris Hopkinson said: “I am delighted we have brought in someone of Doug’s calibre and experience to the Board.  Doug brings senior expertise drawing on 27 years’ working in E&P, corporate banking and venture capital.”

Mr Fleming, 52, will also be a member of the IGas audit committee.

He said: “I am very pleased to be joining IGas and bringing my experience to the team.

“It is an exciting time for the company – the company’s cash generative oil and gas production gives it an excellent platform from which to drive its growing geothermal business.”

