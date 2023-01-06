Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘The Rig’ drop today – here is what to expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘The Rig’ drop today – here is what to expect

After months of teasers, discussion and the odd health and safety query, Amazon Prime’s much-anticipated show ‘The Rig’ is finally here.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Hires PhotographyThe Rig TV show
Martin Compston in The Rig.

After months of teasers, discussion and the odd health and safety query, Amazon Prime’s much-anticipated show ‘The Rig’ is finally here.

From today, subscribers to the online streaming service will be able to watch the first and second episode of the supernatural thriller, set on a fictional North Sea platform.

Complete with an all-star cast, including Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen, The Rig premiered in Edinburgh last month.

News of the show first emerged in 2020, since when excitement has been gradually building, particularly within the oil and gas industry.

Shot exclusively in Scotland, The Rig follows the crew of the fictional Kinloch Bravo, who “find themselves cut off from all communication with the Scottish mainland by a mysterious fog”.

Running out of time, “they must fight to find a way home whilst managing environmental pressures, mounting paranoia and rising tensions”.

“But as the threat facing them reveals itself to be something beyond their wildest imagination, the divided crew must form an alliance to ensure survival.”

Stars of the show

Game of Thrones and Aberdeen University alum Iain Glen leads the team as OIM “Magnus MacMillan”.

He is joined b Line of Duty star Martin Compston, as communications manager “Fulmar Hamilton” and Schitts Creek’s Emily Hampshire as “Rose Mason”.

© Amazon Prime
Click to zoom. Amazon’s cast for ‘The Rig’

Other crew members include Owen Teale as “Lars Hutton” and Mark Bonnar as “Alwyn Evans”.

And for those of you noticing a common theme, yes, all the characters take their names from real-life offshore assets.

Local input

Fittingly for a show that uses the North Sea oil and gas industry as its backdrop, The Rig has been filmed exclusively in Scotland.

The main set for the six-part series, one of Amazon Studio’s “biggest investments”, was the Bath Road studios in Leith, Edinburgh.

Local companies with oil and gas know how were also drafted in to try to make the Kinloch Bravo as authentic as possible.

Aberdeen firms North Sea Core (NSC) and HRH Geology both provided authentic industry equipment and materials, used to furnish the Bath Road set.

Don’t get hung up on gloves, boots and goggles

For as long as there have been promotional pictures of The Rig, there have been offshore workers poking fun at PPE, or the lack thereof.

Commenting on a picture of Martin Compston that emerged last year, Kenny Robertson, regional director of PPE specialist Red Wing said “he’d be absolutely hammered, he’d be up for disciplinary!”, noting his lack of gloves, hard hat or goggles.

Following the release of the trailer, there were even more comments about the lack of connect with real life offshore.

© Supplied by Amazon Prime Iain Glen's Magnus MacMillan in OIM on the Kinloch Bravo.
© Supplied by Amazon Prime
© Supplied by Amazon Prime Are they complaining about the WiFi?
© Supplied by Amazon Prime Emily Hampshire as "Rose Mason" and Iain Glen's "Magnus MacMillan"
© Supplied by Amazon Prime Mark Addey - yet another former Game of Thrones star - is on board The Rig
© Supplied by Amazon Prime To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Stills from The Rig trailer. -. Supplied by Amazon Prime Date; Unknown
© Supplied by Amazon Prime
© Supplied by Amazon Prime Martin Compston's "Fulmar Hamilton" in action

“Nae a BOSIET in sight” said one person, while another joked “there wasn’t a single set of Turkey teeth or a protein shaker in sight, nobody mentioned the price of their new Rolex… and nobody farted!!”

Not everyone was so critical though – “A show about a rig full of dead zombie like-entities drifting around looking busy, and eating for 21 days? Must be based on a true story.”

You can read Allister Thomas’ review of the first episode of The Rig here.

