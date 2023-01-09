Neptune starts production at oil well, onshore Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neptune starts production at oil well, onshore Germany

First oil has been achieved at a Neptune Energy operated well, onshore Germany.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/01/2023, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyRomerberg.
Production is underway from the Romerberg 6 well in the city of Speyer, in the south-west of the country.

Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Romerberg 6 is the ninth production well on the field, and is expected to increase Neptune’s production in the Rhine Valley to around 3,700 boepd.

Neptune’s managing director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Romerberg 6 well makes a significant contribution to Neptune’s production in the country and is an important milestone in the field’s development.

“We are committed to further developing the Romerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years.”

Romerberg was discovered in 2003, and began producing five years later.

In October, Neptune received approval from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate to raise the production limit at the field.

It opened the door for the company to mature its full-field development plans, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associate with flaring.

Neptune operates Romerberg with a 50% stake – the other half is owned by Palatina GeoCon.

