Neptune starts production at oil well, onshore Germany

First oil has been achieved at a Neptune Energy operated well, onshore Germany.

Production is underway from the Romerberg 6 well in the city of Speyer, in the south-west of the country.

Initial production tests indicate flow rates of up to 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Romerberg 6 is the ninth production well on the field, and is expected to increase Neptune’s production in the Rhine Valley to around 3,700 boepd.

Neptune’s managing director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Romerberg 6 well makes a significant contribution to Neptune’s production in the country and is an important milestone in the field’s development.

“We are committed to further developing the Romerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years.”

Romerberg was discovered in 2003, and began producing five years later.

In October, Neptune received approval from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate to raise the production limit at the field.

It opened the door for the company to mature its full-field development plans, including significant investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associate with flaring.

Neptune operates Romerberg with a 50% stake – the other half is owned by Palatina GeoCon.