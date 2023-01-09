‘Does anyone have any Amazon stop cards?’: Workers react to The Rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘Does anyone have any Amazon stop cards?’: Workers react to The Rig

What does the North Sea think of Amazon Prime's The Rig?
By Ryan Duff
09/01/2023, 2:00 pm Updated: 09/01/2023, 2:08 pm
The Rig star Martin Compston is full of praise and fondness for Aberdeen. Image: IJPR

Offshore workers have given their verdict on the new Amazon Prime’s hotly-anticipated supernatural thriller “The Rig”, and they’ve not held back . . .

While many have enjoyed the new six-part series, starring the likes of Martin Compston, Iain Glenn and Emily Hampshire, some just could not resist poking holes in the show.

One worker spotted HSE issues in the first “60 seconds of watching”, writing about the lack of safety glasses being worn outside, adding: ” I know it’s not a numbers game but does anyone have any Amazon stop cards.”

Comments like these are a reminder of initial trailer reactions to the Amazon Prime exclusive with social media users warned that characters would have to worry less about the supernatural horror and more about the disciplinary meeting for not wearing the correct PPE.

One wrote at the time there was “nae a BOSIET in sight”.

“Watching it now it’s that bad it’s good. See them climbing the telecoms tower with one lanyard and hook,” commented another.

It’s not all about HSE of course, as the worker pointed out that “if there’s no Marabous (a chocolate often spotted on North Sea rigs) the researchers want sacked”.

Shockingly good or just plain shocking?

The canteen continued as a theme for workers viewing the series, expressing  shock, not with the series’ twisting and turning plot but with bananas being stocked in the galley.

“Another serious flaw in Amazon’s The Rig, there’s Bananas in the galley at lunch time,” a Facebook commenter wrote.

Perhaps a source of potassium is needed when fending off a supernatural fog.

Opinions on social media are mixed with some damning the show and others sharing that they have been presently surprised with the North Sea thriller.

One North Sea derrickman took to LinkedIn to share the true-to-life aspects of life on a rig that did not end up in the final production: “Watched 3 episodes of Amazon primes ‘The Rig’ and I’ve yet to see a cup on a hard hat, a c*ck drawn on coveralls or a grown man telling on another grown man for not putting a lid on his cup before leaving the tea shack”

Perhaps the scenes of characters graffiti their coworker’s coveralls and tea-related disputes were left on the cutting room floor.

It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it

One particular talking point has been the Scottish accents heard throughout the programme.

With a majority of the main characters being played by Scots, the actors have been able to use their own accents while portraying their characters.

One Twitter user enjoyed hearing Game of Thrones star, Iain Glen’s “authentic brogue”.

Others had issues with the annunciation in the show with some saying they felt as though the actors were mumbling and others saying the performers were slowing down their speech to be better understood by international audiences.

You can catch all six episodes of “The Rig” on Amazon Prime.

