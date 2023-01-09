‘Does anyone have any Amazon stop cards?’: Workers react to The Rig

Offshore workers have given their verdict on the new Amazon Prime’s hotly-anticipated supernatural thriller “The Rig”, and they’ve not held back . . .

While many have enjoyed the new six-part series, starring the likes of Martin Compston, Iain Glenn and Emily Hampshire, some just could not resist poking holes in the show.

One worker spotted HSE issues in the first “60 seconds of watching”, writing about the lack of safety glasses being worn outside, adding: ” I know it’s not a numbers game but does anyone have any Amazon stop cards.”

Comments like these are a reminder of initial trailer reactions to the Amazon Prime exclusive with social media users warned that characters would have to worry less about the supernatural horror and more about the disciplinary meeting for not wearing the correct PPE.

One wrote at the time there was “nae a BOSIET in sight”.

I'm on episode 2 of The Rig on Amazon Prime, and I love it! It's so good 💕😊 definitely recommend this pic.twitter.com/AQNMTcE6Dn — Sarah Jane Huntington 📚🖋 (@SarahJaneHunti1) January 6, 2023

“Watching it now it’s that bad it’s good. See them climbing the telecoms tower with one lanyard and hook,” commented another.

It’s not all about HSE of course, as the worker pointed out that “if there’s no Marabous (a chocolate often spotted on North Sea rigs) the researchers want sacked”.

Shockingly good or just plain shocking?

The canteen continued as a theme for workers viewing the series, expressing shock, not with the series’ twisting and turning plot but with bananas being stocked in the galley.

“Another serious flaw in Amazon’s The Rig, there’s Bananas in the galley at lunch time,” a Facebook commenter wrote.

Perhaps a source of potassium is needed when fending off a supernatural fog.

Opinions on social media are mixed with some damning the show and others sharing that they have been presently surprised with the North Sea thriller.

One North Sea derrickman took to LinkedIn to share the true-to-life aspects of life on a rig that did not end up in the final production: “Watched 3 episodes of Amazon primes ‘The Rig’ and I’ve yet to see a cup on a hard hat, a c*ck drawn on coveralls or a grown man telling on another grown man for not putting a lid on his cup before leaving the tea shack”

Perhaps the scenes of characters graffiti their coworker’s coveralls and tea-related disputes were left on the cutting room floor.

It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it

One particular talking point has been the Scottish accents heard throughout the programme.

With a majority of the main characters being played by Scots, the actors have been able to use their own accents while portraying their characters.

Watched THE RIG on amazon and liked it.

It's got some surprises and like 90% of the Line of Duty cast plus Ser Jorah Mormont's authentic brogue. I had been flirting with a story set on an oil rig and this definitely got the wheels turning on that again. — Jeff McComsey (@Jeff_Mccomsey) January 7, 2023

One Twitter user enjoyed hearing Game of Thrones star, Iain Glen’s “authentic brogue”.

So, spent yesterday (feeling out of sorts) binge watching The Rig on Amazon Prime. Great production values, superb cast & a great script. My only wee moan was that sometimes cast members seemed to mumble! This may mean that our American cousins may have issues when viewing. pic.twitter.com/ayEGwBAI4G — Wayne’s World 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🚐💻🏴‍☠️🃏 (@phineaudio) January 8, 2023

Others had issues with the annunciation in the show with some saying they felt as though the actors were mumbling and others saying the performers were slowing down their speech to be better understood by international audiences.

Just gone in on THE RIG. I get the feeling someone at Amazon gave the note, "Can't understand a word. Get the Scottish ones to enunciate every syllable reaaaaaally slooooowly." Iain Glen sounds like he has been told to fill as much time as he can. — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) January 8, 2023

You can catch all six episodes of “The Rig” on Amazon Prime.