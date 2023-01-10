China scoops up rare Russian oil as top buyer boosts imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

China scoops up rare Russian oil as top buyer boosts imports

China is importing a wider variety of Russian crudes, including the lesser-known Arco grade, just as the nation doubles down on purchases.
By Bloomberg
10/01/2023, 11:12 am
A crew man stands on the deck of the crude oil tanker 'Devon' as it sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island oil terminal to transport crude oil to export markets in the Persian Gulf, Iran, on Friday, March 23, 2018. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

Buyers snapped up three cargoes of crude from the Arctic including the highly sulfurous and dense Arco variety for arrival this month or in February, according to Vortexa Ltd., with data showing the first China-bound flows in November. Traders said the purchases may displace some Middle Eastern barrels, such as Iraq’s Basrah Heavy.

Three vessels hauling Arctic crude head to their destinations in China.
Another data and analytics firm, Kpler Ltd., said China’s latest round of purchases included Varandey and a lighter variety known as Novy Port.

Beijing’s warm relations with Moscow have seen it boost imports of Russian oil since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, replacing European and US buyers. The unusual purchases of Arctic oil come after China’s daily crude and condensate imports hit the second-highest on record last month, according to Kpler. Independent processors have sought to use up import quotas since late last year as the nation pivoted away from Covid Zero, aiding demand.

“The rerouting of Arctic grades is absolutely taking place,” said Viktor Katona, Vienna-based lead oil analyst at Kpler, highlighting the date when EU sanctions on Russian crude imports came into force. “Russia’s Arctic grades were among the Europe-oriented streams that since Dec. 5 have to find new homes elsewhere, and in all of those cases, it’s pretty much an India and China split.”

Sellers are indicating a discount of at least $10 a barrel to the ICE Brent price for March-arriving Arco on a delivered basis, more affordable than comparable grades, traders said. Brent futures were last near $79 a barrel.

Arco is pumped from the Prirazlomnoye field in the Arctic, and it is among three grades shipped out of Murmansk, along with Varandey and Novy Port. Six vessels that loaded cargoes from Murmansk last month were headed to India, another big buyer of Russian barrels amid the Ukraine war, Bloomberg tracking data show. Varandey has become popular with Indian users.

While Varandey is relatively well-known to Asian buyers, Arco and Novy Port are less familiar in the region. Most Arco used to go to the UK and the Netherlands, while Novy Port also had a focus on Dutch buyers, Katona said.

China this week issued around 112 million tons of crude-import quotas to refiners and traders in its latest allocation for this year. The sizable quota, coupled with a generous fuel-export concession, could support the nation’s crude purchases as well as refinery run rates in the coming months.

